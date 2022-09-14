Illini Assistant visits star 2024 commit

The Illinois basketball team is making it a priority to stay closely connected to its highly-touted 2024 commit.

The Illini sent one of its assistant coaches last week to visit four-star point guard ZZ Clark, who signed with Overtime Elite in July.

Illinois is sending an Assistant to Overtime Elite today for ZZ Clark, a 2024 verbal commit, a source told @Stockrisers. Clark signed on with OTE this off-season, while maintaining his college eligibility and NIL. — Jake (@jakeweingarten) September 9, 2022

According to the league site, Overtime Elite is a year-round Atlanta-based basketball league that offers “world-class coaching, cutting-edge sports science and performance technologies, top-notch facilities, and a rigorous, highly personalized academic program that energizes and enhances each athlete’s journey from proficiency to pro for the next generation of athlete empowerment.”

When signing with OTE, Clark waived the $100,000 salary to maintain his college eligibility.

Clark, the brother of Illini freshman point guard Skyy, is the No. 150 player in the Nation and the No. 12 prospects in Georgia. ZZ joined four-star power forward Morez Johnson to become the second member of the Illini’s 2024 recruiting class, which Ranks No. 2 in the country.

As a sophomore, Clark contributed 11.6 points, 6.6 boards, 4.7 assists, and 1.3 steals per game for Windermere Prep (FL), which finished 20-8.

What impact will ZZ Clark make on the Illinois basketball program?

When previously analyzing Clark’s game, I mentioned that he is a proven three-level scorer – possessing a three-ball, mid-range game, and the ability to score off of contact under the basket.

They can also deliver dimes, dishing out just under five assists per game last season.

Since training with OTE, it seems Clark has only polished up his game and is impressing Scouts and hoop analysts, earning the “NBA prospect” crown.

ZZ also offers something else that very few other prospects can; Chemistry with his brother.

When the two were teammates at Ensworth High School in Nashville in 2021, they finished the season among the team’s top five in nearly every category – points, rebounds, assists, and steals. The team went 8-3 when the two both suited up.

If Skyy happens to stick around after his freshman season, the Brothers could reunite and make for one of the most electric backcourt duos in the country.

Buckle up, Illini Nation. We are getting a versatile one who is only getting better.