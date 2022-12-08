Illegal Grand Canyon golf shot results in fine for TikTok prankster

Reddit

Turns out trying to hit golf balls into the Grand Canyon can run you as much as a tee time on GOLF’s latest Top 100 courses list.

According to The Arizona RepublicTikTok influencer Katie Sigmond received three federal violation notices — tickets issued by agencies such as the National Park Service — for a stunt in October where she hit a golf ball into the Grand Canyon.

She also was charged with three Class B Misdemeanors for the incident, which we told you about last month.

Dangerous Grand Canyon golf stunt has TikToker facing charges By:

Jack Hirsch





“Do we really need to say, ‘don’t hit golf balls into the Grand Canyon?'” the National Park Service posted on the Grand Canyon’s Facebook page in October when it was looking for information after Sigmond posted a video of herself hitting a golf ball into the canyon. “Throwing objects over the rim of the canyon is not only illegal but can also endanger hikers and wildlife who may be below.”

They also posted a Screenshot of a video posted by the 20-year-old, who has more than 7 million followers on TikTok, with her club in the air after hitting a shot at the canyon’s rim.

The video was removed from her account, but a screen recording of Sigmond’s Snapchat story was shared on Reddit. In that video, Sigmond takes a swing from the precipice of the jagged cliffs, only for the shaft to snap on impact and the clubhead goes Flying into oblivion.

Thanks to tips about the incident, Grand Canyon law enforcement identified Sigmond within a day and a citation was filed within a week.

According to a document obtained by The Arizona RepublicSigmond was cited for disorderly conduct and tossing or throwing items into the canyon, which carries a maximum fine of $5,000 and six months in prison.

Sigmond was ordered to pay only a $285 fine, and The Republic confirmed the payment was made on Nov. 15.

Sigmond has pulled other stunts in the past, including Bowling with a pumpkin and throwing fake cinderblocks at cars; she’s also an avid golfer, posting swing videos on the course, at driving ranges and Topgolf.

It’s not the first time the Grand Canyon has dealt with visitors playing sports at the park. The Washington Post reported on a 2021 incident when the Park Service was searching for a man who hit a baseball into the canyon.