‘I’ll Probably Watch Baseball’: NFL World Drags Russell Wilson & Denver Broncos Through the Mud for Their Fourth Primetime Appearance in 6 Weeks

Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos have a hard time in the NFL. The star QB and the top team are under scanner for their defensive football. In the latest incident, Twitter users have requested the NFL to stop conducting Broncos games at Primetime.

As per fans, the Primetime slot is occupied by a team that has been playing a non-attractive game. Interestingly, it is when the majority of fans get back after work and college and consume NFL content. Many fans raised their opposition on Twitter.

Why are Broncos fans upset?

Denver Broncos is one of the most popular teams in the NFL due to their star presence, Russell Wilson. However, the 33-year-old could not bring his Seattle-caliber plays to Denver. Their 12-9 loss against the Colts on Thursday night football saw several fans react in disappointment mode. They asked the NFL to stop scheduling Broncos games on Primetime.

A Legend of the game, Tom Brady also made a comment without direct reference. They said the quality of the game has subsided this season. TB12 was reacting to the defensive style of football played by several teams. Meanwhile, the Chargers are a challenging team that has a 3-2 record in the new season. The Broncos have to be at their aggressive best to bounce back in the NFL.

Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson need to rise in the NFL

After five games, the Broncos are placed third in the AFC West Division. They won 2 of their five games and lost the remaining three. Interestingly, both victories came in their home games.

Two of their games were low scoring and showed glimpses of defensive football. It made the fans lash out at their game style. Nathaniel Hackett and Co. have multiple tasks at stake. One is to get back into winning ways, and the other is to reclaim faith from the fans. They would hope Monday is a fine beginning.

