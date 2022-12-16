Ilieva named volleyball All-American – Binghamton University Athletics

VESTAL, NY – Binghamton junior outside hitter Tsvetelina Ilieva earned the highest honor in the sport, being named an All-American by the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) on Wednesday. Ilieva was an Honorable mention selection, meaning she was recognized among the nation’s top five percent of Division I volleyball players from more than 330 programs across the country (4,000+ players).

Ilieva was the Lone America East player selected and became the school’s first volleyball All-American at any level in the 51 years of the sport.

“The word ‘All American’ is something that Tsvet and I have talked about for a long time,” head Coach Allie Yaeger said. “It’s been her ultimate, personal goal. It has been an Honor and Pleasure to watch Tsvet grow as a player on the court and a person off. Her work ethic and Dedication to the sport are a coach’s dream. I am so proud of her and all her accomplishments this season and I am so Lucky that she chose myself and this program to take her on her Collegiate journey. I can’t wait to watch her grow even more through the next couple seasons.”

In her first season at Binghamton after coming over from Seton Hall with Yaeger, Ilieva led the Bearcats to a magical fall that culminated in the program’s first America East regular season title and a national tournament invitation. She was the America East Player of the Year, first team all-conference and all-region selection. Ilieva amassed 351 kills (3.73/set) and accounted for 410 points (4/36/set). In conference play, her kills and points per set easily outpaced all America East players. She was ranked among the league’s top-10 in three categories, recorded six double-doubles and posted 15 or more kills nine times.

Binghamton went 17-7 in the regular season (8-2 in AE) and hosted the conference tournament as the No. 1 seed for the first time. The team’s season superlatives included the most wins in 17 seasons, the best regular-season win percentage (.708) in program history, the fewest losses in 23 years and a +10 improvement in wins from a year ago. The Bearcats produced more wins than the previous four seasons combined and competed in the program’s first national tournament in 10 years (NIVC)

Ilieva becomes the school’s 31st Division I All-American and ninth in the last three years.