Il-Fidwa tal Bdiewa by Teatru Malta and the New Victorians

Teatru Malta has been making ripples in the local theater scene for a number of years now. The

national Theater company in fact has gone where few others were comfortable to go, proposing daring and innovative pieces of theatre, challenging audiences along the way. Now, Teatru Malta and FCN have once again come up with a real treat for their audiences. Following the enormous success of VII, the musical which marked the 100th anniversary from the Sette Giugno uprisings, Teatru Malta has once again teamed up with Malta’s favorite singing siblings The New Victorians, as they are producing a musical adaptation of Ninu Cremona’s epic play ‘Il -Fidwa tal-Bdiewa’.

‘Il-Fidwa tal-Bdiewa’ (The Liberation of the Farmers), is one of Ninu Cremona’s finest works, and is a socio-political reflection on early 20th Century rural life in Malta. The themes of the work, however, remain timeless. The New Victorians, together with author Clare Azzopardi, form the all-woman, all-star lead artistic team which has adapted the classic Maltese Theater play. The music of the show is the work of The New Victorians who are also directing it. Book remains faithful to the master (is-Sur Nin)’s original. The show promises to take audiences on an exceptional journey, through a unique multidisciplinary, audio-theatrical production featuring live music together with some of Malta’s finest artists. Cast members include Jacob Piccinino, Matthias Camilleri, Lee-N Abela, Alex Weenink, Sean Briffa, Gianluca Mifsud, Laura Buhagiar, Kay Micallef, Chantelle Micallef Grimaud and Sara Gauci. The costumes for the production are not only stunning, but are also sending an important message, as they have been entrusted to slow fashion activist and Maker Zowij Makes (Zoe Camilleri), who promotes Sustainability and a more conscious fashion buying culture. Stage design is in the hands of Mattea Fenech. A photoshoot for the production featuring The New Victorians, Clare Azzopardi, Mattea Fenech and Zoe Camilleri took place at Sherries Garden Centre.

The production which marks the 50th anniversary of Cremona’s death, will surely be appreciated by anyone who studied the classic Maltese literature at school, or is interested in any form of Theater really. This is an original work by The New Victorians, so attention all fans, this is not a drill. This is your chance to see Malta’s most loved musical duo take the stage by Storm and be there when it happens! Shows are on, on Friday, 18 November 2022 at 19:30 to Sunday, 27 November 2022 at 19:30 at the stunning Ximenes Redoubt in Naxxar (Baħar iċ-Ċaqghħaq). Tickets can be bought here. Photo credits: Maria Galea Who will you be taking with you for the show?