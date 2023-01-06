IIHF – Guenther scores golden goal

Canada once again had a nervous start, as it did Yesterday against the US, and it could have trailed early had Gabriel Szturc not wired a shot off the post in behind Milic. But this time the nerves were taken care of for ten minutes thanks to the player of the period, Othmann, who was skating in his final junior game.

Othmann worked hard in the Offensive corner to draw a holding penalty on David Jiricek, and on the ensuing power play Othmann made a critical play. They dove after a Loose Puck in the corner to maintain Canadian possession, and Moments later Guenther ripped a high shot over Suchanek to open the scoring at 12:41.

Later in the period Othmann brought the fans to their feet when he hammered Jaroslav Chmelar with a clean but heavy hit along the boards in the Czechia end. Soon after, Milic showed his worth again, Stoning Martin Rysavy on a Breakaway to keep it 1-0 after 20 minutes.

Canada showed no nerves in the second, and although the Czechs got the early power play, Canada had the best chance. A mix-up at the Canadian blue line between the Czechs allowed Zack Ostapchuk to dash the length of the ice, but Suchanek made a stellar toe save to keep it a one-goal game.

Although Bedard was having a quiet night, he brought roars from the crowd when he made a diving pass in the Czech end to give Logan Stankoven a clear break, but Stankoven, too, couldn’t solve Suchanek. It was Wright who doubled Canada’s lead on a highlight-reel goal. They fought off Adam Mechura, decked Stanislav Svozil into next week, and then roofed a backhand at 4:35 to bring the “Heave Away” goal anthem back on the sound system.

But later in the period Canada became a little casual and allowed the Czechs to build confidence, moving the puck more easily up ice and into the Canadian end. When needed, Milic was brilliant, square to the shooters, offering nothing in the way of a second chance, and steadying the team, but it was not a strong finish to the period for Canada.