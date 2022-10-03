IHSAA volleyball Sectional pairings released for Evansville area

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The Indiana High School Athletic Association announced volleyball Sectional pairings on Sunday.

The Defending Sectional Champions in the Courier & Press coverage area are state runner-up Castle (4A), Barr-Reeve (3A), Memorial (3A) and North Posey (2A). Postseason play begins Oct. 12 with exact dates and times determined by the host schools this week.

Here are some quick thoughts on local brackets:

The Class 4A Sectional at Jasper is loaded. While Castle lost some key players from its state runner-up team, the Knights haven’t skipped a beat and have yet to lose a game in the Southern Indiana Athletic Conference. But Reitz is the next-best team behind Castle in this section. There’s a possibility to see both teams Duke it out for a spot in the championship.

