IHSAA volleyball Sectional pairings released for Evansville area

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The Indiana High School Athletic Association announced volleyball Sectional pairings on Sunday.

The Defending Sectional Champions in the Courier & Press coverage area are state runner-up Castle (4A), Barr-Reeve (3A), Memorial (3A) and North Posey (2A). Postseason play begins Oct. 12 with exact dates and times determined by the host schools this week.

Here are some quick thoughts on local brackets:

The Class 4A Sectional at Jasper is loaded. While Castle lost some key players from its state runner-up team, the Knights haven’t skipped a beat and have yet to lose a game in the Southern Indiana Athletic Conference. But Reitz is the next-best team behind Castle in this section. There’s a possibility to see both teams Duke it out for a spot in the championship.

In the Class 3A Sectional at Gibson Southern, Memorial will take on the host after the Tigers won 3-1 in Fort Branch at the beginning of the season. Mater Dei is another team to be on the lookout for after it moved up from Class 2A. The Wildcats are another top team in the SIAC.

North Posey looks to win another title in the Class 2A Sectional at Perry Central. The Vikings have great hitters as well as a top defense as well as a well-rounded team. With the way they have been playing lately, they could make it to the Championship once again.

In the Class 1A Sectional at Wood Memorial, Tecumseh has one of the best teams in the area and is the clear-cut favorite. But don’t count out Wood Memorial to make some noise. The Trojans have won eight of their last 10 matches and look like a formidable challenger if they make it to the championship.

Below are the complete brackets for the Courier & Press coverage area. This story will be updated throughout the IHSAA pairings show, which is being streamed at IHSAAtv.org starting at 6 pm CT.

Class 4A

Sectional 16 at Jasper

Match 1: Reitz vs. Central

Match 2: Jasper vs. North

Match 3: Castle vs. Match 1 Winner

Match 4: Harrison vs. Match 2 Winner

Match 5: Championship

Class 3A

Sectional 31 at Vincennes Lincoln

Match 1: Vincennes Lincoln vs. Princeton

Match 2: Washington vs. Southridge

Match 3: Pike Central vs. Barr-Reeve

Match 4: Heritage Hills vs. Match 1 Winner

Match 5: Match 2 Winner vs. Match 3 Winner

Match 6: Championship

Sectional 32 at Gibson Southern

Match 1: Bosse vs. Mater Dei

Match 2: Memorial vs. Gibson Southern

Match 3: Boonville vs. Match 1 Winner

Match 4: Mount Vernon vs. Match 2 Winner

Match 5: Championship

Class 2A

Sectional 48 at Perry Central

Match 1: North Posey vs. Perry Central

Match 2: Forest Park vs. South Spencer

Match 3: Crawford County vs. Match 1 Winner

Match 4: Tell City vs. Match 2 Winner

Match 5: Championship

Class 1A

Sectional 63 at Springs Valley

Match 1: Springs Valley vs. Orleans

Match 2: Vincennes Rivet vs. Shoals

Match 3: Loogootee vs. Match 1 Winner

Match 4: Championship

Sectional 64 at Wood Memorial

Match 1: Northeast Dubois vs. Tecumseh

Match 2: Wood Memorial vs. Cannelton

Match 3: Evansville Christian vs. Match 1 Winner

Match 4: Championship

