IHSAA soccer: Evansville-area Sectional schedule, scores

EVANSVILLE — The IHSAA boys and girls soccer Sectional tournaments are this week. Here are the schedule and scores for the Evansville-area sectionals.

All times are in CDT.

Boys high school soccer

Class 3A at Castle

Monday: Reitz vs. Jasper, 5 p.m

Monday: Castle vs Central, 7 pm

Wednesday: Match 1 Winner vs Match 2 winner, 5 pm

Wednesday: Harrison vs. North, 7 p.m

Saturday: Championship, 7 p.m

Class 2A at Washington

Monday: Washington vs. Southridge, 6 p.m

Tuesday: Sullivan vs. Princeton, 5 p.m

Tuesday: Vincennes Lincoln vs. Gibson Southern, 7 p.m

Wednesday: Pike Central vs Match 1 winner, 5 pm

Wednesday: Match 2 Winner vs Match 3 winner, 7 pm

Saturday: Championship, 6 p.m

Class 2A at Heritage Hills

Monday: Mater Dei vs. Memorial, 5 p.m

Monday: Heritage Hills vs. Boonville, 7 p.m

Wednesday: Match 1 Winner vs Match 2 winner, 5 pm

Wednesday: Bosse vs. Mount Vernon, 7 p.m

Saturday: Championship, 7 p.m

Class A at South Knox

Monday: South Knox vs. Barr-Reeve, 4:30 p.m

Monday: Shoals vs. Northeast Dubois, 6:30 p.m

Tuesday: Vincennes Rivet vs. Mitchell, 4:30 p.m

Tuesday: Washington Catholic vs. North Knox, 6:30 p.m

Wednesday: Match 1 Winner vs Match 2 winner, 4:30 pm

Wednesday: Match 3 Winner vs Match 4 winner, 6:30 pm

Saturday: Championship, 5 p.m

Class A at South Spencer

Monday: Tell City vs. South Spencer, 6 p.m

Tuesday: Evansville Christian vs. Forest Park, 5 p.m

Tuesday: Wood Memorial vs. North Posey, 7 p.m

Wednesday: Evansville Day vs Match 1 winner, 5 pm

Thursday: Match 2 Winner vs Match 3 winner, 7 pm

Saturday: Championship, 7 p.m

Girls high school soccer

Class 3A at EVSC Soccer Field (hosted by Harrison)

Tuesday: Harrison vs. Central, 5:30 p.m

Thursday: North vs Castle, 5:30 pm

Thursday: Reitz vs Match 1 winner, 7:30 pm

Saturday: Championship, 2 p.m

Class 2A at Jasper

Tuesday: Pike Central vs. Vincennes Lincoln, 4:30 p.m

Tuesday: Princeton vs. Southridge, 6:30 p.m

Thursday: Match 1 Winner vs Match 2 winner, 4:30 pm

Thursday: Washington vs. Jasper, 6:30 p.m

Saturday: Championship, 1 p.m

Class 2A at Memorial

Tuesday: Mount Vernon vs. Bosse, 5 p.m

Tuesday: Gibson Southern vs. Boonville, 7 p.m

Thursday: Match 1 Winner vs Match 2 winner, 5 pm

Thursday: Memorial vs. Heritage Hills, 7 p.m

Saturday: Championship, 2 p.m

Class A at Sullivan

Tuesday: North Knox vs. Vincennes Rivet, 5 p.m

Wednesday: South Knox vs. Bloomfield, 4 p.m

Wednesday: White River Valley vs. Washington Catholic, 6 p.m

Thursday: Sullivan vs Match 1 winner, 4 pm

Thursday: Match 2 Winner vs Match 3 winner, 6 pm

Saturday: Championship, 1 p.m

Class A at Forest Park

Tuesday: South Spencer vs. Mater Dei, 5 p.m

Wednesday: Northeast Dubois vs. Evansville Christian, 5 p.m

Wednesday: Forest Park vs. North Posey, 7 p.m

Thursday: Tell City vs Match 1 winner, 5 pm

Thursday: Match 2 Winner vs Match 3 winner, 7 pm

Saturday: Championship, 1 p.m