IHSAA reveals volleyball Sectional draw

The IHSAA Revealed the volleyball Sectional draw Sunday night.

Two Jackson County teams — Trinity Lutheran and Brownstown Central — will host a sectional, while the other three teams will be on the road.

In the first round of the Class A Trinity Lutheran Sectional, the Cougars will host New Washington in the opening match Oct. 13. The Winner of that match will move on to the semifinals to battle Medora at 11 am Oct. 15.

The other side of the bracket features Crothersville against Rising Sun. That match will take place following Trinity-New Washington.

The Winner of the Tigers’ match will play Shawe Memorial in the second semifinal that following Saturday.

The Championship match will be at 6 pm Oct. 15.

The Class 3A Brownstown Central Sectional will begin Oct. 11 when Austin Battles Paoli at 7 pm The Winner of that match will advance to the semifinals Oct. 15 against Henryville.

It’s Oct. 13, the Braves will kick off their postseason with a first-round match against Mitchell, and Clarksville and Eastern (Bekin) will follow that match. The winners of those two matches will meet in the second semifinal match Oct. 15.

The Championship match will be at 6 pm Oct. 15 in the BCHS gym.

Seymour will travel to Jeffersonville High School for its postseason.

The Owls’ first-round match will be Oct. 13 against Bedford North Lawrence. The Owls take on the Stars later tonight in a regular season match.

The second first-round match that day will be between Floyd Central and Jennings County.

The Winner of the Owls/Stars will take on Jeffersonville in the first semifinal match Oct. 15, and the Winner of the Highlanders/Panthers will battle New Albany in the second semifinal match.

The Championship match will take place at 6 pm Oct. 15.

All teams will wrap up their regular seasons this week before getting prepared for sectionals next week.