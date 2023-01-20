IHSAA may add 5th class for basketball, baseball, softball, volleyball

A proposal on how teams are classified — and possibly the addition of a fifth class — in current four-class sports could come to a vote at the Indiana High School Athletic Association’s executive committee meeting in May.

The Indiana Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (IIAAA) has been studying a five-class plan since 2020 and plans to lay out a final proposal when the Athletic directors meet for the annual IIAAA state conference March 18-21 in Indianapolis.

“Working with the IHSAA has been a good process. They have some concerns about the state Finals (with five classes), so we want to talk to them and share those discussions at our spring meetings,” said former Goshen Athletic director Larry Kissinger, who is now at Elkhart and heading the proposal for the IIAA.

