IHSAA boys basketball 2024 state Finals moved back, wrestling unclear

Due to a conflict with the NCAA men’s basketball tournament coming to Gainbridge Fieldhouse next year, the high school boys basketball state Finals will move back one week to March 30, 2024.

Indiana High School Athletic Association commissioner Paul Neidig said the IHSAA has confirmed with Gainbridge Fieldhouse to push the state Finals back one week. It is a similar situation to the 2021 state Finals when the entire NCAA tournament was moved to Indiana due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There was a two-week break between the semistate round that year and the four state Finals games.

Neidig said there was some discussion about moving the Finals to a different location and playing it on time.

Surprise!These 5 Central Indiana teams have exceeded expectations

“We looked at other options,” they said. “But at the end of the day, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the home of the Pacers and Fever, is home. That’s where we celebrate state championships and that’s where we want to be.”

Another conflict is potentially more problematic. The NBA All-Star game is coming to Gainbridge Fieldhouse Feb. 18, 2024, and All-Star activities take place in the two days leading up to the game. The state wrestling Finals were scheduled for Feb. 16-17, 2024.

“We’re still trying to figure that one out,” Neidig said. “It’s our understanding that Lucas Oil Stadium is being used for events, just like Gainbridge Fieldhouse. So the traditional venues are not quite available for us.”

Neidig said the process of looking for a different venue is ongoing. The college venues are unlikely due to busy February schedules during the college basketball season. At high school venues, floor space is limited to be able to host a state championship event.

“Everything is on the table,” Neidig said.

Including a potential move out of Indianapolis for the first time since 1985, when it was held at New Castle when it was pushed back a week due to a snowstorm and moved from Market Square Arena. Since 1981, state Finals have been hosted at Market Square Arena (until 1995), Southport (1996), Center Grove (1997-2012) and Gainbridge Fieldhouse (2013-current).

“I want people to understand that we could be at the Ford Center in Evansville or we could be at the Coliseum in Fort Wayne,” Neidig said. “People are just going to have to travel for a year. I know the people in the hotbed of wrestling in Evansville would love that. I think if it’s to win a state championship, people are still going to show up. Even if it’s only for one year, I think those communities would be grateful to host us.”

Call Star Reporter Kyle Neddenriep at (317) 444-6649.