IHSA volleyball state finals: Taylorville makes first appearance

TAYLORVILLE — Teammates and coaches agree: Sam Logue doesn’t quit.

The Taylorville volleyball senior libero has helped the Tornadoes (30-9-1) reach the Class 3A state semifinals for the first time in school history.

“She has improved so much and I’m so proud of her,” fellow senior Elle Richards said of her teammate. “I don’t even know how she does it, but she works her butt off in every game and on every play and she brings that excitement out on the court. She hustles after every ball on every play.”

Coach Kim Peabody said Logue will sacrifice her body diving to the court play after play in order to keep points possible for the Tornadoes.

“She’s going to put her body on the floor for everything,” Peabody said. “She will go after every ball and that’s something we stress in practice as well.

