IHSA basketball shot clock experiments begin 2022-23 in Illinois

The clock is ticking down in Illinois high school basketball. Finally.

Seven decades after the NBA adopted a shot clock and 37 years after the NCAA put a time limit on possessions, the Illinois High School Association will allow schools to experiment with a 35-second shot clock this season at Invitational tournaments and shootouts.

So far, only seven or eight tournaments have applied to use a shot clock this year, including Washington’s tourney over Thanksgiving and Pekin’s tournament over Christmas, according to the IHSA’s Kurt Gibson. But he said he expects many more to follow. They were asked to wait until their tournaments were full and their officials hired.

“A lot of schools are getting their organizing in line,” Gibson said. “As soon as they know who is doing what, we will get a ramping up of requests.”

