IHSA basketball shot clock experiments begin 2022-23 in Illinois

The clock is ticking down in Illinois high school basketball. Finally.

Seven decades after the NBA adopted a shot clock and 37 years after the NCAA put a time limit on possessions, the Illinois High School Association will allow schools to experiment with a 35-second shot clock this season at Invitational tournaments and shootouts.

So far, only seven or eight tournaments have applied to use a shot clock this year, including Washington’s tourney over Thanksgiving and Pekin’s tournament over Christmas, according to the IHSA’s Kurt Gibson. But he said he expects many more to follow. They were asked to wait until their tournaments were full and their officials hired.

“A lot of schools are getting their organizing in line,” Gibson said. “As soon as they know who is doing what, we will get a ramping up of requests.”

Background:Coaches want shot clock in Illinois high school basketball

All events must receive approval from the IHSA to use a shot clock, but approval is almost guaranteed. The idea is for the IHSA to learn more about the shot clock so it can make recommendations to its board of directors about whether or not to make a permanent move to the time limit.

The NBA went to a 24-second shot clock in 1954 to get rid of games like the record-low 19-18 score when the Fort Wayne Pistons beat the Minneapolis Lakers in 1950. College basketball added a 45-second shot clock in 1985 and reduced it to 35 seconds in 1993. The NCAA was led to add a shot clock in large part because a North Carolina team with Michael Jordan, James Worthy and Sam Perkins — who scored a combined 63,936 points in the NBA — held the ball for nine minutes in a 47-45 win in the 1982 ACC Championship game because Tar Heels’ Coach Dean Smith was scared of Virginia’s 7-4 center Ralph Sampson.

There is no one game anyone points to in Illinois that prompted the IHSA to add a shot clock. Officials don’t even know if current teams often take longer than 35 seconds to shoot.

“There are a handful of states, eight or nine, that have been using a shot clock, some for a number of years, and nobody has any data on how many possessions would have gone through the shot clock,” Gibson said. “The main thing those states tell us is that everybody likes it. It makes the games more exciting. But nobody has any data, even if scoring was up or down.”

The IHSA said schools that applied to use a shot clock would surely be accepted. The approval process is just so the IHSA can gather data. For now, all the IHSA knows is “there is a little bit of a divide,” Gibson said. “Larger schools want to use it and smaller schools seem to be in the camp that we don’t need it.”

More:IHSA rolls out timeline for vote on shot clock in Illinois high school basketball

That might come down to the expense of adding a shot clock.

“Schools that have newer scoreboards can find a solution through the manufacturer that costs as little as $2,000,” Gibson said. “If they have more outdated technology, depending on how many bells and whistles they want, that could cost as much as $8,000 or $9,000.

“That’s just for the technology. For support personnel to run the shot clock during the game. each school will have to determine what they are going to pay, anything from $40 to $50 range. That’s been a big discussion point among member schools. There is a start-up cost certainly, and if the board decides to move on there are going to be recurring costs of this new person working at the scoreboard table.”

The IHSA’s optional shot clock policy began after a national rule proposal to Mandate a shot clock was voted down by the National Federation of State High School Associations. The NFHS then ruled in May 2021 that states could adopt a shot clock if they wanted for the 2022-23 season, but encouraged “standardization” between states.

Gibson said there is “more support than not” for a shot clock, especially from coaches, but the IHSA will move gradually on the issue.

Background:Has the time come for a high school shot clock in Illinois?

“(IHSA Executive Director) Craig Anderson has said all along that a phased-in approach is probably best if they want a shot clock,” Gibson said. “They said the day would likely come when everybody is using it, but not for a few years down the road.”

Matt Trowbridge has covered sports for the Rockford Register Star for over 30 years, after previous stints in North Dakota, Delaware, Vermont and three years covering the Hawkeyes in Iowa City.