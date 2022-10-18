





IHF Super Globe 2022 starts on Tuesday in Saudi Arabia.

Group A: SC Magdeburg, Sydney Uni, Khaleej

Group B: Al Ahly, Mudhar, SL Benfica

Group C: Handebol Taubaté, Al-Kuwait, Łomża Industria Kielce

Group D: Barça, Club Ministros, Esperance de Tunis

MATCH SCHEDULE

All times local

Tuesday 18 October

11:30 Taubaté vs Al-Kuwait

13:45 SC Magdeburg vs Sydney Uni

16:00 Barça vs Club Ministros

Opening Ceremony

19:45 Al Ahly vs Mudhar

Wednesday 19 October

12:15 Al-Kuwait vs Kielce

14:30 Club Ministros vs Esperance

16:45 Sydney Uni vs Khaleej

19:00 Mudhar vs SL Benfica

Thursday 20 October

12:15 Taubaté vs Kielce

14:30 Barça vs Esperance

16:45 Al Ahly vs SL Benfica

19:00 SC Magdeburg vs Khaleej

Friday 21 October

Rest day

Saturday 22 October

09:30 Match 13 3/A vs 3/B

11:30 am Match 14 3/C vs 3/D

1:30 p.m Match 15 2/A vs 2/B

15:30 Match 16 2/C vs 2/D

18:00 Semi-final 1 1/A vs 1/B

20:30 Semi-final 2 1/C vs 1/D

Sunday 23 October

09:30 Loser of Match 13 vs Loser of Match 14

11:30 Winner of Match 13 vs Winner of Match 14

13:30 Loser of Match 15 vs Loser of Match 16

15:30 Winner of Match 15 vs Winner of Match 16

18:00 Loser of Semi-final 1 vs Loser of Semi-final 2

20:30 Final Winner of Semi-final 1 vs Winner of Semi-final 2