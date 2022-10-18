IHF Super Globe 2022 starts on Tuesday
IHF Super Globe 2022 starts on Tuesday in Saudi Arabia.
Group A: SC Magdeburg, Sydney Uni, Khaleej
Group B: Al Ahly, Mudhar, SL Benfica
Group C: Handebol Taubaté, Al-Kuwait, Łomża Industria Kielce
Group D: Barça, Club Ministros, Esperance de Tunis
MATCH SCHEDULE
All times local
Tuesday 18 October
11:30 Taubaté vs Al-Kuwait
13:45 SC Magdeburg vs Sydney Uni
16:00 Barça vs Club Ministros
Opening Ceremony
19:45 Al Ahly vs Mudhar
Wednesday 19 October
12:15 Al-Kuwait vs Kielce
14:30 Club Ministros vs Esperance
16:45 Sydney Uni vs Khaleej
19:00 Mudhar vs SL Benfica
Thursday 20 October
12:15 Taubaté vs Kielce
14:30 Barça vs Esperance
16:45 Al Ahly vs SL Benfica
19:00 SC Magdeburg vs Khaleej
Friday 21 October
Rest day
Saturday 22 October
09:30 Match 13 3/A vs 3/B
11:30 am Match 14 3/C vs 3/D
1:30 p.m Match 15 2/A vs 2/B
15:30 Match 16 2/C vs 2/D
18:00 Semi-final 1 1/A vs 1/B
20:30 Semi-final 2 1/C vs 1/D
Sunday 23 October
09:30 Loser of Match 13 vs Loser of Match 14
11:30 Winner of Match 13 vs Winner of Match 14
13:30 Loser of Match 15 vs Loser of Match 16
15:30 Winner of Match 15 vs Winner of Match 16
18:00 Loser of Semi-final 1 vs Loser of Semi-final 2
20:30 Final Winner of Semi-final 1 vs Winner of Semi-final 2