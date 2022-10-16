IGTM, the most important fair of world golf tourism

Summer has just ended but the desire for holidays, especially with the golf bag in tow, never ends. The organizers and participants of the IGTM – International Golf Travel Market, the most important B2B fair of world golf tourism, are well aware of this, which for its 25th edition (Rome, October 17-20) Returns to Italy and Promises to Smash every record precedent in terms of exhibitors and buyers, contacts between tour operators and tourist destinations, enthusiasm and business opportunities.

IGTM, schedule

The dramatic years of the Pandemic have stimulated even more the desire for travel, discovery, escape: it is a fact. And the operators of the sector do not miss this opportunity. The proposals of the tour operators indulge themselves and the destinations get involved, ranging from the classic stay & play offers in fabulous resorts and courses, to the most captivating combinations such as the “Golf & Bike” circuits on the Euganean Hills, “Golf & Wine” among the Vineyards of the Spanish Rioja or among those of Patagonia in Argentina, “Golf & Cruise” in the Mediterranean aboard ships with phantasmagoric comfort: a thousand ideas to meet everyone’s tastes.

At the La Nuvola Congress Center, in Rome, the city that will host the next Ryder Cup, we find record numbers, the Organizer RX (Reed Exhibitions) tells us: 450 brands will meet there from next Tuesday among the exhibitors – hotels, golf resorts, golf courses and DMCs, or “Destination Management Companies”, companies specializing in events located in a specific territory – and 350 buyers, coming from the five continents.

From Turkey to South Africa, from Japan to Florida, from Ireland to Bulgaria, the IGTM is the perfect stage to present their proposals to those who, in turn, will propose them in a “travel package” format to millions of Golfers around the world .

. But let’s give some numbers. Sports tourism, as we know, is one of the sectors that records the fastest growth within the travel industry; and golf, according to the “Golf Tourism Global Market Report 2022” study just published by thebusinessresearchcompany.com, can count on an increase in its global tourism market which was worth $ 4.44 billion by 2021 and will reach $ 4.8 billion by 2022 (an annual growth rate of 8.3%), reaching $ 5.8 billion in 2026.

In the 2021 edition of the event held in Wales at Celtic Manor, with many countries still Bent by travel restrictions due to Covid-19, 200 buyers from 30 countries showed up to meet an approximately equivalent number of exhibitors.

The result was a booklet of over 7,000 appointments, for a Networking operation that produced a phenomenal boost to the golf tourism market.