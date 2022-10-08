Ignacio wins homecoming, DHS volleyball wins SWL – The Durango Herald

Riepel scores six touchdowns to lead IHS past Center

The Durango High School volleyball team celebrates after beating Grand Junction Central on Saturday to lock up the 4A/5A Southwestern League title. (Cody Olivas/Durango Herald)

The Ignacio High School football team helped the school celebrate its Homecoming with a big 42-6 win over Center on Friday.

John Riepel scored six touchdowns to lead the Bobcats, rushing into the end zone from 1 yard, 46 yards, 53 yards, 4 yards, 95 yards and then returning a kickoff 70 yards in the fourth quarter for another score.

With the win over its Southern Peaks League foe, Ignacio improved to 4-1, 2-0 while Center slid to 2-4, 0-2.

The Bayfield football team also had a league clash with Intermountain foe Montezuma-Cortez on Friday. Bayfield led 10-7 after the first quarter and the teams went into Halftime tied 10-10. The Wolverines took the lead back early in the fourth on a rushing touchdown, but Cortez reached the end zone twice down the stretch to win the game, 24-16.

The Durango High School football team also won its Homecoming game on Friday to begin its 3A League 3 season. Well. 2 DHS beat No. 7 Summit, 56-3.

The score of the Fort Lewis College football game against Chadron State on Saturday was also 56-3, but Chadron finished on top of the Skyhawks.

On the volleyball court, Durango swept Central Grand Junction 25-12, 25-12, 25-13 to lock up the 4A/5A Southwestern League title on Saturday. Setter Eva Stewart spread the ball around nicely to keep Central guessing and Sarah Somrak and Leah Wolf both finished with 10 kills while Hadyn Neiman added five and Stewart recorded six.

Bayfield’s volleyball took on Alamosa on Friday. The contest needed five games to determine the winner, but Alamosa was able to prevail 3-2 to avenge an earlier loss to Bayfield.

FLC volleyball faced the daunting block of CSU Pueblo on Friday and ended up falling in three sets, 25-18, 25-12, 25-22. JJ Curry had nine kills to lead the team.

The FLC soccer teams also came up short on Friday. The FLC men lost to No. 7 CSU Pueblo, 3-1, while the women lost to Colorado Mesa 2-0.

The DHS softball team concluded its season with a pair of doubleheaders against Fruita Monument on Friday and Rifle on Saturday. Durango was able to score 12 runs against the Wildcats, but ended up losing both games, 13-7 and 18-5. Rifle won Game 1 on Saturday 7-2.

The No. 1 ranked Durango boys soccer team, on the other hand, stayed undefeated with a 10-0 win over Grand Junction Central on Saturday. Central’s goalie made some diving stops to keep the game scoreless early, but the Demons continued attacking and eventually started finding the net. Nik Korte led DHS with three goals while seven of his teammates also scored in the win.

Joel Priest contributed to the report