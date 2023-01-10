Ignacio basketball takes on Monte Vista – The Durango Herald

Girls win in OT, boys fall by 3

Ignacio sophomore DaLaney Wesner battles Monte Vista’s Lexi Marquez for possession during nonleague action Saturday inside IHS Gymnasium. (Joel Priest/Special to the Herald)

The Ignacio High School boys and girls basketball teams both hosted Monte Vista on Saturday. Both games were tight and decided by a single basket, but the schools ended up splitting the contests. The IHS girls won after two overtimes 49-47 while the Monte Vista boys escaped Ignacio with a 38-35 win.

In the girls game, Delaney Wesner hit two free throws with 0:08.1 remaining in regulation for Ignacio to send the contest into the first of two four-minute overtime periods. The Bobcats emerged victorious. Senior Harmony Reynolds paced IHS (6-2, 0-0 3A/4A Intermountain) with 17 points, and was joined in double figures by senior Laci Brunson (10) and junior Solymar Cosio (10).

Ignacio junior Devante Montoya speeds past 2A Monte Vista’s Azariah Hurtado on a drive in from the wing during nonleague play on Saturday at IHS. (Joel Priest/Special to the Herald)

In the boys game, four Bobcats scored five points or more for Ignacio, but Azariah Hurtado scored 15 for the Pirates to help them squeak out a win. Junior Gabe Cox led Ignacio (3-5, 0-0 3A/4A Intermountain) with eight points, junior Phillip Quintana scored seven and junior Devante Montoya also scored at least five while the team played without injured senior Eppie Quintana.

Up next, the Bobcats will begin IML play hosting Alamosa on Friday.