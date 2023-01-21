Iginla Scores 10th Goal in Setback at No. 4 Quinnipiac

Next Game: at Princeton 1/21/2023 | 3:00 p.m Jan. 21 (Sat) / 3:00 p.m at Princeton

HAMDEN, Conn. – Freshman Jade Iginla netted a short-handed goal in Brown’s 3-1 loss at No. 4 Quinnipiac Friday night. It was Iginla’s team-leading 10th goal of the season. The Bobcats put up three first period scores and were able to hold onto that lead.

The Bears fall to 5-14-1 and 3-10-0 in the ECAC, while Quinnipiac improves to 23-3-0 and 13-1-0 in the conference. Graduate students Lexi Adzija and Shay Maloney along with junior Nina Steigauf found the back of the net for the Bobcats.

The three Quinnipiac goals came quickly. It took only 2:50 into the first for Adzija to score off a centering pass from Steigauf. The Bobcats struck again under two minutes later when Steigauf deflected home the puck with assists from senior Jess Schryver and grad student Zoe Boyd. It was Maloney who made it a 3-0 advantage with 11:12 left in the period from Steigauf and Schryver.

Junior Kaley Doyle took over in goal to begin the second and finished the game with 23 saves, blanking Quinnipiac for the remaining 40 minutes.

Iginla put the Bears on the board with 6:06 remaining in the game. She made it happen with a short-handed goal where she picked off a pass and broke away to keep her great freshman season going.

Brown remains on the road at Princeton at 3 pm on Saturday.



