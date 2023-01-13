Iginla Picks Up Early Goal, But Bears Fall at No. 2 Yale

Next Game: Yale 1/14/2023 | 2:00 p.m Jan. 14 (Sat) / 2:00 p.m Yale

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Despite an early goal from freshman Jade Iginla and a career high 48 saves from Classmate Mégane Pilon , the Brown Women’s hockey team came up short at No. 2 Yale, 4-1, Thursday night on the road at Ingalls Rink.

It was Iginla’s team-leading ninth goal of the season for the Bears (5-12-1, 3-8-0 ECAC), while sophomore Vita Poniatovskaia scored twice for the Bulldogs (16-1-1, 9-1-1 ECAC).

“We came out ready and got a power play early and to convert on that was big,” said Head Coach Melanie Ruzzi . “I felt like going into the third our response defensively was good and we got some chances on offense. The two goals they got in the third were Mistakes by us. At the end of the day we need to capitalize on our chances, even if there are few of them throughout the game.”

“Mégane has been solid in net and they challenged her in every possible way. She made saves, didn’t allow rebounds, and was consistent all game.”

Pilon piled up 12 saves over the opening 11 minutes. Iginla then took full advantage of a Bears’ power-play opportunity at the 7:58 mark of the period when she won a faceoff, took it herself, and beat the goalie to make it 1-0. Yale evened things up with a power-play goal of its own with 2:02 left in the first by junior Elle Hartje from sophomore Vita Poniatovskaia and senior Charlotte Welch.

Pilon kept up her Stellar play in the second with 11 saves to keep the score square at one. Freshmen Maddie Morgan , India McDaddy and sophomore Anna Hurd all had shots on goal in the period.

Yale picked it up in the third with two quick goals to put it away. The first came with 15:21 on the clock from Poniatovskaia for her second of the night Assisted by sophomore Emma DeCorby and freshman Jordan Ray. The second was just over two minutes later as freshman Carina DiAntonio scored from sophomore Tijana Miskovic and Welch. Hurd had a pair of shots that were both saved in the middle of the period. Yale made closed it out with an empty-net goal by Hartje from DeCorby.

Brown and Yale meet again on Saturday. This time the Bears will host the Bulldogs at 2 pm at Meehan Auditorium.



