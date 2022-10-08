IGHSAU Releases regional volleyball pairings | Sports

(KMAland) — The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has released regional volleyball pairings. To view the full pairings click here.

View the full rundown of KMAland conference schools and their regions below.

CLASS 1A

Regional play begins on October 17th with additional rounds on October 19thOctober 24th and October 26th.

Region 1

Woodbury Central at Gehlen Catholic

Woodbine at Boyer Valley

Kingsley-Pierson at Remsen St. Mary’s

Siouxland Christian at River Valley

West Harrison at Stanton

Whiting at Westwood

Heartland Christian at Riverside

St. Albert at Logan-Magnolia

Quarterfinals at Gehlen, Remsen, Stanton, Riverside

Semifinals at Stanton, Gehlen

Region 2

Nodaway Valley at Audubon

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at CAM

Bedford at Tri-Center

Hamburg at Sidney

Fremont Mills at Lenox

Essex at East Mills

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Griswold

Quarterfinals at Ankeny Christian (bye), CAM, Sidney, East Mills

Semifinals at Ankeny Christian, Sidney

Region 3

Paton-Churdan at Newell-Fonda

Ar-We-Va at St. Edmond

Harris-Lake Park at Bishop Garrigan

George-Little Rock at Trinity Christian

West Hancock at AGWSR

GTRA at North Iowa

Storm Lake St. Mary’s at Glidden-Ralston

South O’Brien at West Bend-Mallard

Quarterfinals at Newell-Fonda, Bishop Garrigan, AGWSR, Glidden-Ralston

Semifinals at Newell-Fonda, AGWSR

Region 4

Collins-Maxwell at Colo-Nesco

Waterloo Christian at GMG

HLV at Baxter

East Union at Southeast Warren

Murray at Lamoni

Orient-Macksburg at Earlham

Martensdale-St. Marys at Diagonal

Quarterfinals at North Tama (bye), GMG, Southeast Warren, Earlham

Semifinals at North Tama, Southeast Warren

Region 8

Moulton-Udell at Moravia

Twin Cedars at Winfield-Mount Union

Keota at Wapello

Wayne at Holy Trinity Catholic

Seymour at Sigourney

Melcher-Dallas at WACO

Mormon Trail at North Mahaska

Quarterfinals at Burlington Notre Dame (bye), Winfield-Mt. Union, Holy Trinity Catholic, WACO

Semifinals at Burlington Notre Dame, Holy Trinity Catholic

CLASS 2A

Regional play begins on October 17th with additional rounds on October 19thOctober 24th and October 26th.

Region 3

IKM-Manning at AHSTW

Panorama at Underwood

AHSTW/IKM-Manning at Missouri Valley

Southwest Valley at Mount Ayr

Underwood/Panorama at Kuemper Catholic

ACGC at Treynor

Semifinals at Missouri Valley, Kuemper Catholic

Region 8

Pekin at Central Decatur

Cardinal at Van Buren County

Central Decatur/Bekin at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont

Danville at Mediapolis

Van Buren County/Cardinal at West Burlington

Pleasantville at Pella Christian

Semifinals at EBF, West Burlington

CLASS 3A

Regional play begins on October 17th with additional rounds on October 19th & October 25th.

Region 2

MOC-Floyd Valley at Unity Christian

Harlan at Cherokee

Southeast Valley at Nevada

OABCIG at Greene County

Semifinals at Unity Christian, Nevada

Region 3

Saydel at Des Moines Christian

Shenandoah at Atlantic

Clarke at Van Meter

Clarinda at Red Oak

Semifinals at Des Moines Christian, Van Meter

CLASS 4A

Regional play begins on October 18th with additional rounds on October 20th and October 25th.

Region 1

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Glenwood

LeMars at Bishop Heelan Catholic

SBL/Glenwood at Norwalk

Heelan/LeMars at Lewis Central

Region 2

Creston at Winterset

Denison-Schleswig at Boone

Winterset/Creston at Indianola

Boone/Denison-Schleswig at ADM

CLASS 5A

Regional play begins on October 18th with additional rounds on October 20TH & October 25th.

Region 1

Des Moines East at Des Moines Lincoln

DSM East/DSM Lincoln at Ankeny

Southeast Polk at Abraham Lincoln

Region 2

Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City West

Sioux City West/Thomas Jefferson at Ankeny Centennial

Des Moines Roosevelt at Sioux City East

Region 3

Des Moines North at Ottumwa

DSM North/Ottumwa at Dowling Catholic

Waukee at Sioux City North