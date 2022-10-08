IGHSAU Releases regional volleyball pairings | Sports
(KMAland) — The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has released regional volleyball pairings. To view the full pairings click here.
View the full rundown of KMAland conference schools and their regions below.
CLASS 1A
Regional play begins on October 17th with additional rounds on October 19thOctober 24th and October 26th.
Region 1
Woodbury Central at Gehlen Catholic
Woodbine at Boyer Valley
Kingsley-Pierson at Remsen St. Mary’s
Siouxland Christian at River Valley
West Harrison at Stanton
Whiting at Westwood
Heartland Christian at Riverside
St. Albert at Logan-Magnolia
Quarterfinals at Gehlen, Remsen, Stanton, Riverside
Semifinals at Stanton, Gehlen
Region 2
Nodaway Valley at Audubon
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at CAM
Bedford at Tri-Center
Hamburg at Sidney
Fremont Mills at Lenox
Essex at East Mills
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Griswold
Quarterfinals at Ankeny Christian (bye), CAM, Sidney, East Mills
Semifinals at Ankeny Christian, Sidney
Region 3
Paton-Churdan at Newell-Fonda
Ar-We-Va at St. Edmond
Harris-Lake Park at Bishop Garrigan
George-Little Rock at Trinity Christian
West Hancock at AGWSR
GTRA at North Iowa
Storm Lake St. Mary’s at Glidden-Ralston
South O’Brien at West Bend-Mallard
Quarterfinals at Newell-Fonda, Bishop Garrigan, AGWSR, Glidden-Ralston
Semifinals at Newell-Fonda, AGWSR
Region 4
Collins-Maxwell at Colo-Nesco
Waterloo Christian at GMG
HLV at Baxter
East Union at Southeast Warren
Murray at Lamoni
Orient-Macksburg at Earlham
Martensdale-St. Marys at Diagonal
Quarterfinals at North Tama (bye), GMG, Southeast Warren, Earlham
Semifinals at North Tama, Southeast Warren
Region 8
Moulton-Udell at Moravia
Twin Cedars at Winfield-Mount Union
Keota at Wapello
Wayne at Holy Trinity Catholic
Seymour at Sigourney
Melcher-Dallas at WACO
Mormon Trail at North Mahaska
Quarterfinals at Burlington Notre Dame (bye), Winfield-Mt. Union, Holy Trinity Catholic, WACO
Semifinals at Burlington Notre Dame, Holy Trinity Catholic
CLASS 2A
Regional play begins on October 17th with additional rounds on October 19thOctober 24th and October 26th.
Region 3
IKM-Manning at AHSTW
Panorama at Underwood
AHSTW/IKM-Manning at Missouri Valley
Southwest Valley at Mount Ayr
Underwood/Panorama at Kuemper Catholic
ACGC at Treynor
Semifinals at Missouri Valley, Kuemper Catholic
Region 8
Pekin at Central Decatur
Cardinal at Van Buren County
Central Decatur/Bekin at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
Danville at Mediapolis
Van Buren County/Cardinal at West Burlington
Pleasantville at Pella Christian
Semifinals at EBF, West Burlington
CLASS 3A
Regional play begins on October 17th with additional rounds on October 19th & October 25th.
Region 2
MOC-Floyd Valley at Unity Christian
Harlan at Cherokee
Southeast Valley at Nevada
OABCIG at Greene County
Semifinals at Unity Christian, Nevada
Region 3
Saydel at Des Moines Christian
Shenandoah at Atlantic
Clarke at Van Meter
Clarinda at Red Oak
Semifinals at Des Moines Christian, Van Meter
CLASS 4A
Regional play begins on October 18th with additional rounds on October 20th and October 25th.
Region 1
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Glenwood
LeMars at Bishop Heelan Catholic
SBL/Glenwood at Norwalk
Heelan/LeMars at Lewis Central
Region 2
Creston at Winterset
Denison-Schleswig at Boone
Winterset/Creston at Indianola
Boone/Denison-Schleswig at ADM
CLASS 5A
Regional play begins on October 18th with additional rounds on October 20TH & October 25th.
Region 1
Des Moines East at Des Moines Lincoln
DSM East/DSM Lincoln at Ankeny
Southeast Polk at Abraham Lincoln
Region 2
Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City West
Sioux City West/Thomas Jefferson at Ankeny Centennial
Des Moines Roosevelt at Sioux City East
Region 3
Des Moines North at Ottumwa
DSM North/Ottumwa at Dowling Catholic
Waukee at Sioux City North
