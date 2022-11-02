If Your League Drafted Today (2022 Fantasy Football)

Another month of the Fantasy football season has all of us reflecting upon whether or not we should’ve used certain draft strategies. It’s a big enough sample size to start identifying trends, schemes, and players that are capable of winning or sinking lineups. There have been a ton of surprises, but Buffalo Bills superstar quarterback Josh Allen (QB – Bills) remains locked in with the best odds to win the 2022 NFL MVP. Based on the production we’ve seen through two months, we’ve put together a list of Fantasy draft decisions that would’ve helped create a Juggernaut lineup.

Note: Performance/Usage is the standard basis for these actions – not injuries; half-point PPR is the scoring format.

Let’s rewind the clock to late August and early September. We’ll look at a few Fantasy draft decisions that would’ve been helpful to follow before the 2022 season and could certainly be helpful heading into drafts in 2023.

Target Pass-Catching Running Backs

This is an obvious approach in PPR formats, but we’ve seen ten of the top 12 Fantasy running backs haul in over 20 receptions through the first eight weeks. Austin Ekeler (RB – Chargers) leads all running backs with 53 receptions for 357 yards and three touchdowns, elevating him to the current overall RB1 despite rushing for under 400 yards. Nick Chubb (RB – Browns) and Derrick Henry (RB – Titans) are the outliers relying on carries and their strength to rip off chunk runs and touchdowns, but players like Christian McCaffery (RB – 49ers), Saquon Barkley (RB – Giants) , and Rhamondre Stevenson (RB – Patriots) are returning Massive value with high floor performances due to their receiving roles.

Don’t Fixate on Name Value

This is a difficult concept to apply because name value is embedded in our brains. Gabe Davis (WR – Bills), Brandin Cooks (WR – Texans), and Chris Godwin (WR – Buccaneers) are all wide receivers currently sitting outside of the top 36 in PPR formats and it costs quite a bit of draft capital to acquire them . D’Andre Swift (RB – Lions), Jonathan Taylor (RB – Colts), and Melvin Gordon III (RB – Broncos) are running backs in a similar situation, failing to return value based on high draft capital due to previous Fantasy finishes. It works the other way too. Who would’ve thought Geno Smith (QB – Seahawks) and Marcus Mariota (QB – Falcons) would be top-ten quarterbacks through eight weeks? Kyle Pitts (TE – Falcons) is another underachieving prospect who is starting to heat up recently, but the Sunken cost as a second or third-round draft pick has likely led to more losses than wins in Fantasy this season.

Punt Tight End

Speaking of tight ends, any player outside of Travis Kelce (TE – Chiefs) and Mark Andrews (TE – Ravens) should be faded until the final rounds, right before selecting D/ST and kickers. In certain scenarios, it would probably be more beneficial to prioritize those positions over the tight end in Fantasy football, but we’ll save that deep dive for the last strategy. Zach Ertz (TE – Cardinals) and TJ Hockenson (TE – Vikings) were available in the double-digit rounds of Fantasy drafts, but they currently occupy the top five at the position in PPR formats. Kyle Pitts, Darren Waller (TE – Raiders), and Dawson Knox (TE – Bills) are all outside of the top 17 through eight weeks. Fantasy Managers are blocking their ability to acquire undervalued running backs and wideouts by taking a tight end in the early or middle rounds. Next time, punt tight end until the very end of drafts or stream one off of waivers.

Draft Mobile Quarterbacks

Most Fantasy Leagues give four points for a passing touchdown versus six points for a rushing touchdown to the quarterback position. Likewise, rushing yardage is weighed at .01 points per yard, versus .04 points per pass yard. This scoring emphasizes mobile quarterbacks like Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts (QB – Eagles), and Lamar Jackson (QB – Ravens). Even Joe Burrow (QB – Bengals) and Patrick Mahomes (QB – Chiefs) can be considered mobile since they extend plays out of a collapsing pocket and utilize their Rocket arms to find a receiver on a busted coverage. Mariota, Justin Fields (QB – Bears), and Daniel Jones (QB – Giants) all find themselves inside the top 11 at the Fantasy quarterback position due to their mobile skillset. Meanwhile, quarterbacks like Derek Carr (QB – Raiders), Russell Wilson (QB – Broncos), Aaron Rodgers (QB – Packers), and Tua Tagovailoa (QB – Dolphins) are all sitting outside of the top 15 through eight weeks due to a lack of mobility. Drafting a mobile quarterback in the mid-to-late rounds is an easy way to maximize points in Fantasy lineups.

Prioritize D/ST and K

This may be the most controversial strategy to apply, but if a Fantasy league requires a D/ST and kicker in lineups, prioritize them! Yes, this may require drafting the Bills’ D/ST instead of selecting your fourth wide receiver or running back, but how often are those players hitting in later rounds? Not Frequently enough to fade defense and kicker until the final two rounds. Kickers who are tied to good offenses are the best approach, although it can be a bit of a volatile position. D/ST, however, can win weeks with a stable 15-20 Fantasy points per week. Skilled players need a lot of opportunity and production to hit 20 points, while the top D/ST and kicking options tend to deliver consistent double-digit performances in lineups. Don’t start drafting these positions too early, like the single-digit rounds, but don’t wait until it’s too late.

Want to read about only your players? Sync your team (free) to get My Primer >>

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | SoundCloud | iHeartRadio

If you want to dive Deeper into Fantasy football, check out our award-winning Slate of Fantasy Football Tools as you navigate your season. From our Start/Sit Assistant – which provides your optimal lineup based on accurate Consensus projections – to our Waiver Wire Assistantwhich allows you to quickly see which available players will improve your team and how much – we’ve got you covered this Fantasy football season.