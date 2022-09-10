If you think big things expected from football, wait until Razorbacks basketball starts

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — If you think expectations for Arkansas football are high, just wait until the basketball season starts.

The Razorbacks are already raking in the preseason honors.

Hogs freshman guard Nick Smith Jr., has been selected the preseason National Newcomer of the Year and preseason All-American (fourth team) by Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook.

Hogs’ freshman Nick Smith takes a shot during drills at the third practice of the summer getting ready for European trip for exhibition games this month. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images)

Blue Ribbon has also picked:

• Arkansas sixth in its preseason national poll.

• Arkansas second in its preseason SEC poll.

• Nick Smith Jr., to his five-person preseason All-SEC team.

• Nick Smith Jr., as its preseason SEC Newcomer of the Year.

Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe was tabbed the preseason National and SEC Player of the Year. Florida’s Colin Castleton was the only other SEC player on the Blue Ribbon 20-person preseason All-American team.

Smith enters his freshman season at Arkansas as one of the highest-touted recruits in program history.

He joins Corliss Williamson as the only Razorback signee to be named a National High School Player of the Year.

Smith was the overall No. 1 prospect and top-rated combo guard in the country by 247Sports.com. He was rated the No. 1 point guard in the country by Rivals and top shooting guard in the country by ESPN.

Smith is also listed as the first Collegiate player to be selected in the 2023 NBA Draft by several websites and is considered a Consensus Lottery pick.

Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman at practice Thursday, July 27, 2022, as they prepare for trip to Europe. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images)

2022-23 Blue Ribbon Preseason SEC Honors

ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM

F—Oscar Tshiebwe, junior, Kentucky

C-Colin Castleton, 6-11 senior, Florida

G-Nick Smith, Jr., freshman, Arkansas

G-Santiago Vescovi, senior, Tennessee

G—Sahvir Wheeler, junior, Kentucky

SEC PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Oscar Tshiebwe, junior, Kentucky

SEC NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

Nick Smith, Jr., freshman, Arkansas

Information from Arkansas Communications is included in this story.

