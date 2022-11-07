Former NBA Champion Nick Young recently came to Steve Nash’s defense after the latter was dismissed from his role as head coach of the Brooklyn Nets. While Nash fetched several comments about being an underwhelming coach, Young expressed that he would have been successful in the right situation.

As Nash’s former teammate on the LA Lakers roster in the 2013-14 season, Young came to his aid on Gilbert Arenas’ podcast. They said:

“If you put Steve Nash in Steve Kerr’s spot, I think he still gets a ring.

“I think he got on a team where KD and Kyrie are in a situation where they’re trying to find themselves mentally too — off the court more than on the court.”

After just over two years as Coach of the Nets, Nash and the Net’s management mutually decided to part ways. Despite having the most talented superstar trios at his disposal during his tenure, Nash failed to unlock the team’s full potential. This led to a lot of criticism, which in many cases was unwarranted.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr himself made a note of the situation when he heard the news. Kerr claimed that Nash was dealt a bad hand with injuries during his tenure and that he was in an extremely unfavorable position to succeed.

Since being dismissed, Nash has since been succeeded by Jacque Vaughn. As interim head coach of the Nets, Vaughn has racked up a 2-1 record.

With Brooklyn on the lookout for their next head coach, the team has reportedly set their sights on Ime Udoka, who is currently suspended by the Boston Celtics.

Steve Nash continues to face Criticism

While some in the basketball world have stood up for Steve Nash, the former two-time Most Valuable Player continues to face criticism from others. On “The Big Podcast with Shaq,” NBA Legend and Nash’s former teammate Shaquille O’Neal showed no remorse while discussing his dismissal.

O’Neal mentioned that Nash had “two and a half superstars” at his disposal. The inability to bring the best out of them, even with injuries considered, reflected poorly on the coach.

O’Neal alluded to Nash’ impressive 94-67 record as Nets coach. However, his lack of success in the Playoffs had to be considered.

Overall, it feels as if Nash was dealt a difficult hand with Brooklyn as a Rookie head coach. With an end to his term, it will be interesting to see how his future as a basketball coach plays out.

