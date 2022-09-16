If you like these high-fashion sneakers, try these golf shoe Styles | Golf Equipment: Clubs, Balls, Bags

Low-profile white lace-up sneakers, like the adidas Stan Smith, are one of the styles that have led the recent sneaker revolution in fashion. The traditional white court sneaker was released in 1963. It’s a versatile shoe that can be worn with many different looks because it is not overly athletic and the simple white leather is versatile in dressing an outfit up or down. The challenge with these shoes is how to add Traction for golf without taking away from the simplicity of design and Lightweight feel. Integrated Traction patterns that look more like nubs than spikes are typically found on the bottom of the golf versions of these shoes, making them better suited for quick rounds on dry days than journeyman weekends.