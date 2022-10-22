If the Lions look to the future, these 5 NFL Draft propects are fits

By Carmen Vitali

Writing an article about potential first-round draft prospects for the Detroit Lions is going to come off like I’m writing off their season. I’m not And although they sit at 1-4, they have the sixth-easiest remaining schedule, according to PFF, upcoming game against the Dallas Cowboys with Dak Prescott under center now notwithstanding. The point is, they are a long way from being written off and are still scoring the third-most points per game in the league.

“I’m not discouraged,” said head Coach Dan Campbell this week. “I’m not happy with where we’re at. I mean I don’t think anybody is, but when you really look at it, it’s — you’re one or two plays away here, and all of a sudden, you ‘re sitting here with three wins, so, but the reality is we only have one. So, that’s where we’re at.”

He’s right. Their bye this week allowed them an opportunity to reset, and if they can marginally improve defensively, they could start to stack some wins. If they do that, they might not be picking as high in the 2023 NFL Draft as perhaps some think right now.

So, if you’re a Lions fan, treat this article as “players to watch” in real-time. The 2023 draft class is playing out their last collegiate season and with Detroit still likely to have a top-15 pick in the first round, there is going to be top-tier talent available.

I spoke with draft evaluators around the league to get their take on some of these players. This is how Collegiate and NFL evaluators see some top draft prospects.

1. Ohio State QB CJ Stroud

Should the worst happen and the Lions don’t turn it around this season, they could be in play for one of the top quarterbacks in the class. Stroud wouldn’t have to move far, and with a Veteran center and solid Offensive line, he could be in a good situation to develop in Campbell’s system. He’d also be well-equipped with some already established weapons in WR Amon-Ra St. Brown and RB D’Andre Swift. First-round pick Jameson Williams will also be fully healthy by next season.

“His leadership. Unreal,” said a Collegiate director of player personnel, formerly in the Big Ten. “Grinder. He’s more Athletic in my opinion but consistency and accuracy are his thing. Watched him get through his progression, come back wide receiver one after going to two and three. Rare in this RPO game of college nowadays.”

2. Kentucky QB Will Levis

Detroit will more than likely look at quarterbacks no matter where they’re picking, so I’m offering up a total of three suggestions. Stroud is if the Lions again end up with a top-three pick. Levis, who I’d argue could be the best fit, is likely if the pick lands in the 10-15 range.

“He fits the attitude that Campbell/Holmes like,” one network draft evaluator told me. “Big, strong arm, and mobile/competitive runner with lots of upside. He just turns the ball over so much.”

The Kentucky quarterback already has the odds stacked against him in the SEC, but he carries a certain type of underdog swagger with him, which would seem like exactly the type of guy the Lions want under center.

3. Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker

This one is a bit of a curveball, but Hooker may be playing himself into the first round the way Tennessee looks this year with him under center. The Vols knocked off Alabama for the first time in 16 years last Saturday thanks in large part to Hooker, who completed 21 of 30 pass attempts for 385 yards and five touchdowns against one interception. That’s a 70% completion percentage, which is also his cumulative season completion percentage.

“Smart and accurate,” said one Collegiate player personnel director of Hooker. “He’s Athletic — but his strength is in his arm strength and accuracy. Even Leach the other day said he’s got a handle on that offense.”

4. LSU EDGE BJ Ojulari

Well, I didn’t forget that Will Anderson exists, but I don’t expect the Lions to be in play for him barring an absolute collapse. Ojulari isn’t necessarily even a first-round pick right now given his size, but is playing above his valuation on an over-performing LSU team.

“I like him,” said an NFC area scout of Ojulari. “Undersized sub-pass rusher type. Great kid, high football character — has a brother who is a good NFL player, too. Instinctive, can bend, has awareness of how to rush the passer. Strength and power are just okay. Which leads to him not finishing as many plays at the QB as maybe he could.”

If the Lions are picking more towards the middle-to-late portion of the first round, Ojulari could be a nice bookend complement to the pass rusher they took this past year in Aidan Hutchinson. After all, you can never have too much pressure on the quarterback.

5. Georgia CB Kelee Ringo

This is another wildcard player, but Ringo could very well go top 10, and I’ve seen some early mock drafts with him in the top five. He’s the best corner in the class coming from an absolutely dominating defense at Georgia. We’ve seen multiple Rookie Bulldogs have success this season already and Georgia players in general tend to come into the NFL pro-ready. Ringo could be the next example of that.

“Long, rangy player,” said one AFC Assistant Coach who recruited Ringo out of high school as a college Coach at the time. “Great straight line speed, agility and lateral movement leaves more to be desired. Does a good job at the LOS playing hard press. Runs into issues when he mirrors, bails. Has ball skills & can locate the ball well in the air. Is a willing tacker.”

