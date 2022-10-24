If LIV Golf offered me that kind of money, I’m out

There are still discussions about the departure of players from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf. Many believe that LIV Golfers made a wrong move, and that Prestige and big tournaments are the most important thing. However, money seems to be the main motivator, and we do not want to delve deeper into the decisions of other golfers.

Fred Funka legendary golfer, spoke on GOLF’s Subpar about the players who chose LIV Golf; “I see both sides of it,he said, as quoted by golfdigest.com “I always thought the guys, if I were in the situation of Westwood and Mickelson and Poulter, the three guys that left early and were the biggest names, and I were in that part of my career and they offered me that kind of money, I’m out.

I’m going”. Funk believes that it is difficult to turn down big money and that young players are put to the test. It was noted how important money is, and that it is probably the main reason for leaving. “For the young guys, I ask that,” they said.

“But at the same time, how do you turn down the money? It’s a ridiculous amount of money, and the Tour can’t really compete with that”.

Saudi Arabia; It’s not like we haven’t played there before

Saudi Arabia is also under fire, given that this competition is supported by ‘leading’ people from the country of the same name.

Some consider it a wrong move, while others believe that Saudi Arabia is a country like any other and that golf is something completely different. “We’ve already played in Saudi Arabia. We’ve had contracts with Saudi Arabia.

We have contracts playing for the regular tour in China. It’s not like we haven’t played there before,” he said. “At the same time, these guys are set for life”.