If Kansas Women’s basketball can compete in the Big 12, it starts Saturday

LAWRENCE — As Brandon Schneider tells it, Saturday’s game against Baylor isn’t about Kansas Women’s basketball Avenging a heartbreaking loss at home last season.

Schneider, the Jayhawks’ coach, may still feel like his side gave that game away. It was the first of two contests between the programs last season where Kansas came up short. In fact, Schneider hasn’t beaten the Bears at all during his first seven seasons in Lawrence.

Saturday’s Matchup against No. 21 Baylor is that it’s the first opportunity in a three-game stretch that could show how prepared the No. 25 Jayhawks are to compete for a Big 12 Conference title. Because after Baylor (11-3, 2-0), Kansas will hit the road to take on Texas (11-4, 2-0) and No. 16 Oklahoma (11-2, 1-1) over the next week. In the Big 12 preseason coaches poll, that trio represents three of the four teams picked to finish ahead of the Jayhawks.

