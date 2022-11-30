“If I Still Get Paid, Why Go to Work?”: NBA World Left Perplexed at Troubling Kawhi Leonard News

The world has to wait for Kawhi Leonard to make a comeback to the court once again. Recently, the Los Angeles Clippers broke the news that Leonard will miss their next two games against the Portland Trail Blazers and the Utah Jazz. As soon as the news made it to the internet, the NBA world seems to be puzzled and multiple reactions can be witnessed.

The injury of the two-time Finals MVP seems to haunt the team, as he has only appeared in five out of 21 regular season games so far this season. As per reports, he will miss the next two games as well. It feels like the franchise doesn’t want to take any risk as Leonard is still under restrictions after coming off an ACL injury. In five games, he has scored 10.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game.

The injury update news broke before the game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Portland Trail Blazers later on Tuesday night. And it didn’t take long for the fans to come forward with their views. As one of the fans said, “If I still get paid, why go to work?”

Here are some of the reactions from NBA Twitter:

Kawhi Leonard currently has a four-year contract with the Clippers worth $176 million and has an estimated net worth of around $80 million.

The Clippers without Kawhi Leonard

A top player sitting out because of an injury is a nightmare for any Sporting franchise. And that’s what the Los Angeles Clippers are going through right now. The Clippers will face the Blazers on Tuesday night in the absence of Leonard and Paul George. It’ll be interesting to see how the team works in the absence of their star players.

Nov 21, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) is defended by Utah Jazz forward Jarred Vanderbilt (8) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

However, in the absence of Leonard, players like John Wall, Ivica Zubac, and Norman Powell have been contributing to the team. In fact, the Clippers sit in 5th position in the Western Conference with a 12-9 record so far.

What do you think of Kawhi Leonard’s latest injury setback? Let us know in the comments section below.