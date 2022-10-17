If healthy, Owen McCown to remain Buffs’ starter at QB – BuffZone

Despite a clutch performance off the bench from backup JT Shrout on Saturday, the Colorado Buffaloes don’t have a quarterback controversy.

Interim head Coach Mike Sanford made it clear during media availability on Sunday night that, if healthy, true freshman Owen McCown would get the start when the Buffs (1-5, 1-2 Pac-12) visit Oregon State (5-2, 2-2) is Saturday in Corvallis, Ore. (6 p.m., Pac-12 Network).

“Owen is our starting quarterback,” Sanford said. “Like I said after (the game), for us to get to where we want to get, we need everybody. I think JT came in and, because he had prepared so stinking well, really over the course of the last four weeks, he was ready to go in there and win a football game for us.”

CU has used three different starting quarterbacks this year, but McCown has started the last three games, playing almost every snap until the fourth quarter on Saturday.

In the 20-13 overtime win against California, CU made a switch to Shrout with 1 minute, 7 seconds left in the third quarter. CU trailed 7-3 at the time, but the change was made because of McCown’s health, not because of his performance.

McCown had taken a few hard hits in the first half and Sanford didn’t think the freshman looked right in the third quarter.

“Owen was dinged up. That’s what we felt, that’s what we saw,” Sanford said. “I thought it was really beneficial being down there (on the sidelines) and being able to see him, look him in the eyes and see, ‘OK, what gives us the best chance to win?’ At that point in time, it was giving him a chance to take a seat to recover a little bit. … They took some hits and it’s part of the game, but I wanted our football team to be able to finish the game well and JT did an incredibly good job.”

Shrout, who started the second and third games of the season, got his first playing time since the Buffs’ 49-7 loss at Minnesota on Sept. 17. After coming into the game, he went 8-for-12 for 69 yards and threw the game-winning touchdown pass to Montana Lemonious-Craig in overtime.

Shrout led four possessions, with three of them ending in points (two field goals, one touchdown). The other resulted in a fumble by running back Deion Smith.

McCown, meanwhile, went 13-for-21 for 104 yards and an interception. He also had 18 rushing yards. He led the Buffs to a field goal in his nine possessions.

In his first start, Sept. 24 against UCLA, McCown led the Buffs to what was then a season-high in points in a 45-17 loss. The next week at Arizona, they topped that as the Buffs lost 43-20 at Arizona.

On the season, McCown has completed 57-of-100 passes (57.0%) for 600 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions and has rushed for two scores.

Shrout is 30-of-67 (44.8%) for 301 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. His two starts came in less than ideal conditions. They played the full game in a rainy 41-10 loss to Air Force. Then, in the loss to Minnesota, they traded series with Brendon Lewis and wasn’t completely handed the reins to the offense.

Lewis, who started all 12 games in 2021 and this year’s opener, appears to be the clear No. 3 at this point. For now, McCown has the reins, as long as he’s ready to go physically.

“We have tremendous trust in Owen,” Sanford said. “Certainly JT’s play was just exactly what we were hoping we would see and was indicative of the kind of preparation he’s put in every week. We feel really good. Both of them will continue to grow and those guys, I think, give us a really good combination.”

Either way, Sanford knows the Buffs have to perform better on offense.

“I think the big thing is that I saw a noticeable uptick in just how hard we played offensively (Saturday),” he said. “But we probably took a slight step back with some of the execution.”