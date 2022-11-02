If Celtics let Ime Udoka become Nets coach, more than basketball is on the line

There was always a chance Ime Udoka would end up on another team’s coaching staff in the near future. How long would it take for him to become a head coaching candidate once his season-long suspension was over, if the Celtics, as expected, chose not to retain him? How many teams would consider him for a top assistant next season?

Well, two weeks into the season, Steve Nash is suddenly out in Brooklyn (where Udoka was his top Assistant two years ago), and The Athletic‘s Shams Charania reported Tuesday that the Nets are planning to hire Udoka as their new head coach. The Celtics, according to NBAonTNT, will agree to let Udoka leave without any compensation in return.

Teams typically receive a first-round pick or at least a pair of second-rounders in exchange for letting a Coach still under contract go to another team, like when Boston traded Doc Rivers to the Clippers for a first-rounder in 2013, before hiring Brad Stevens. Why the Celtics wouldn’t ask for compensation in this instance is unclear. What is clear is that this potential hire would put an end to the question of how to handle the eventual conclusion of Udoka’s suspension and give Boston a chance to get his salary completely off the books.

It also would clear the way for the Celtics to remove the interim tag from Joe Mazzulla; whether they make that decision would send a message to the Coach and his players. The Celtics stood by Udoka when the team dropped below .500 last December, and that support paid massive dividends by the spring. Can the front office still give Mazzulla convincing support during inevitable on-court struggles if they don’t name him the permanent Coach if Udoka is out of the picture?

Letting Udoka go would signal that vote of confidence in Mazzulla could be coming soon, whether it means a new contract commensurate with a head coach or at least stripping his interim designation.

Then, there is the question of Mazzulla’s staff. The team explored adding a veteran coaching presence after Mazzulla was promoted, but hasn’t made any moves thus far. Considering most of the current assistant coaches were handpicked by Udoka and shared Portland, Ore., roots with him, would Udoka try to poach some of them? It seems unlikely, especially since Nash left behind a full staff featuring established names like Jacque Vaughn and Igor Kokoškov. But after the season is over, there could be some turnover if Udoka is in Brooklyn. Between Mazzulla wanting to bring in his own staff to a degree and Udoka possibly looking to reunite with some of his guys, the Celtics likely would have more coaching moves to make next summer.

It was widely presumed at the onset of the suspension that Udoka would not return, but the nature of his removal and comments by managing partner Wyc Grousbeck did not completely remove that specter. That’s gone now. And if this Nets deal comes to fruition, it’s either Mazzulla or the open market at this point, pending an extension.

If hired, Udoka will have to address his scandal, especially on a team all too familiar with them. Everything else he did last year as Celtics coach, from spearheading their defensive reformation to the public transparency he displayed with his top players, meets Brooklyn’s drastic needs. Kevin Durant is playing like a superstar, per usual, while so much else around him is failing. Kyrie Irving is averaging 30.1 points per game so far, but has again become a distraction for his off-court actions. Udoka has the voice, credentials and experience to make a difference.

After Grousbeck and Brad Stevens refused to shed any light on the organization’s investigation and evaluation of Udoka’s misconduct — while Udoka made a vague statement about taking accountability — there has been no public explanation of what happened. The investigation reportedly deemed that Udoka made inappropriate comments to a subordinate before engaging in an improper relationship. Grousbeck confirmed there were multiple violations of team policy, but did not clarify the number or nature of the violations.

If hired by the Nets, Udoka will hold an introductory press conference at some point. Would they provide an explanation? Would he ask for forgiveness? How would he convince the public that the Nets organization is not condoning inappropriate conduct in the workplace, presuming that’s something they would want to establish?

Nets GM Sean Marks and Governor Joe Tsai could sit alongside Udoka and say they conducted their own due diligence, but they went from publicly parting ways with Nash to reportedly offering Udoka the job in just a few hours. Either they were doing their research this whole time as Nash tried to Coach a wayward team built around Durant — who reportedly wanted both Nash and Marks fired this offseason — or they investigate at light speed.

The Celtics would not address anything within the report out of privacy concerns for those involved. That includes both respect for the privacy of the individuals involved, as well as protecting the company from legal risk.

Udoka released a statement when he was suspended, apologizing for putting the team in a difficult situation, respecting Boston’s decision and saying, “Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment.” He will have to have some sort of comment if he’s going to represent players and an organization again on the NBA stage. But that can be done. Udoka, on the court, has always been willing to hold himself accountable when he was coaching.

Marks held a news conference in Brooklyn on Tuesday and told reporters what he was looking for in a new head coach.

“A leader,” they said. “We’re looking for that for our group. We’re looking for somebody to have poise, charisma, accountability.”

Udoka would have a lot of rebuilding to do, all while becoming Irving’s coach again. Last week, Irving tweeted a link to a movie propagating anti-Semitic conspiracies, then, while speaking at a news conference the next day, refused to acknowledge that sharing the film without context would imply an endorsement. Irving declined to acknowledge that the widespread concerns of anti-Semitism was about how his actions could contribute to a rising anti-Jewish crisis happening today, as The Athletic’s Eric Koreen wrote on Tuesday. The NBA and NBA Players Association, of which Irving is a vice president, issued statements in the following days condemning any hate speech and anti-Semitism. The NBPA specifically said, “We are committed to helping players fully understand that certain words can lead to hateful ideologies being spread.”

As Irving declined to address the media Monday, Nash had to speak for the organization. Part of a coach’s job is to step in front of cameras daily. The Coach is the de facto spokesperson for the franchise, a difficult position Nash tried to navigate and one Udoka would likely take on.

Udoka already has had to address his inappropriate behavior, and now he may have to manage the ever-evolving Irving situation from Day 1. Along with Ben Simmons not fitting with Brooklyn’s roster yet and lackluster play from the rest of the supporting cast, Udoka would be tasked with a massive turnaround. They achieved that last year, but the situation wasn’t as unstable.

Perhaps that’s why Boston might be willing to let Udoka depart for a Rival with a hypothetical potential to contend. Although they likely no longer have to pay out whatever salary he could still pursue during and after his suspension, sending out a Coach without any draft pick compensation in return is rare. The Celtics probably just want to move on.

They had a great coach and a great team. But the organization upheld its workplace conduct rules, rather than sweeping them under the rug, as can be the case in pro sports. Between the Nets not punishing Irving after his press conference — even when it proceeded Tsai’s public statement — and considering hiring Udoka after the Celtics deemed him unfit to remain their coach, that franchise has a major image rehabilitation ahead.

If the Nets can do that and start to win, their on-court success will slowly distract from their off-court issues. That’s a risk the Celtics are willing to accept if the Nets and Udoka reach an agreement.

Boston would find out on Dec. 4, when the Celtics visit Brooklyn for the first time this year. Udoka would have had time to get his program up and running by then. Mazzulla would be far enough into the season to have this team’s identity and system figured out. The Celtics would see what things could have looked like if they chose the other path and gave Udoka a slap on the wrist, or even if they somehow convinced Irving to stay years ago.

But the Celtics are a franchise rooted in history and principle. Whatever the consequences may come at the end of the season, they at least can say they did what they felt was the right thing.

(Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images)