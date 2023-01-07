If Celtic Force A Change To The Handball Rule, We Blunt A Key Weapon Against Us.

The Writers at The Athletic claim that Celtic’s anger over the handball calls which have blighted recent games has led to the handball rule itself being made the subject of the next Professional Game Board meeting at the SFA.

This is welcome news.

What this rule needs is some clear-cut language and not so much left to “interpretation.” What I would prefer, and I suspect I’m not alone, is that any touch of the ball by a player’s hand results in a penalty, that way the only thing VAR has to decide on and the only thing that refs have to “interpret ” is footage that should settle the matter one way or another.

It’s this “referee’s interpretation” nonsense which has caused the problems. When refs are allowed to “interpret” these things that does, I’m afraid, allow the possibility that bias will sway that view and to be frank I’m sick and tired of having this debate with people who want to deny basic human nature and how we all know that it works.

This should be dead simple, so simple that even our “confused” – yes, that’s the latest excuse being thrown about, that officials are “confused” by the current rules – officials, who are among the worst in the business, can understand them just fine.

I’m really tired of all this “cry me a river for refs” nonsense, and I particularly balk at the idea that we should have “full time referees” on big salaries. That would have to come with serious reform and we all know what part one of that would have to be; declare your allegiances like they do in other Leagues with full time officials.

Celtic has moved the agenda, which is presumably why so many of the Goon Squad are wetting their pants in public and throwing tantrums. We must be keeping our foot down on this and not stop.

This is not just necessary, it’s well overdue.