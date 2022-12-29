If Boston gets a Women’s pro soccer team again, White Stadium in Franklin Park could be its home

A group of women investors that includes the Globe’s Linda Henry has put in a bid for an expansion slot in the National Women’s Soccer League.

On Java with Jimmy this morning, Mayor Wu said the group and the city are looking at White Stadium in Franklin Park as a potential home for the new team, should Boston beat out San Francisco and Tampa, because it can potentially seat 10,000 fans.

Wu said Memorial Stadium in East Boston is also a possibility, but it only has a capacity of about 4,300.

Wu said she’s a big fan of the idea of ​​bringing Women’s pro soccer back to Boston – an earlier team, the Breakers, Folded in 2018 – both because American women soccer players have consistently proven themselves among the best Athletes in the world and because of the potential for both upgrading the slowly deteriorating White Stadium, which is owned by Boston Public Schools, and the possibilities for partnerships and other benefits for BPS school sports, which she said Desperately need a boost.

“This is a city where we should have a professional women’s soccer team,” she said.

Sportico reports the cost of the winning bid for a team that would start in the 2024 season could be around $40 million.

Wu said Boston will not repeat the Mistakes of “big and shiny” sports proposals in the past and will ensure a pro team at White Stadium will either not displace existing BPS student activities there or harm nearby residents. The last proposal to renovate the stadium came during Boston’s failed Olympic bid, when Boston 2024 proposed using it for equestrian events and part of the pentathlon, an event designed to simulate a 19th-century solider trying to Escape from behind Enemy lines.

“Boston will only do this if we are sure this will represent a huge step forward” in terms of resources and partnership to help Boston students and not lead to displacement, she said.

In addition to the Globe, Henry is also co-owner of the Liverpool soccer team with her husband John.

The Globe reported that in addition to Henry, local investors putting up money for a piece of the potential team include Jennifer Epstein, founder of Anna Palmer, a general partner at Flybridge Capital.