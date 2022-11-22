IESA eighth grade girls’ regional basketball pairings released – Enquirer Democrat

Postseason play tips off Nov. 28

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

The official pairings for the Illinois Elementary School Association eighth grade girls’ basketball regionals were posted last week.

The postseason tips off on Mon., Nov. 28.

Class 8-1A: Mt. Olive

Mt. Olive, the county’s lone representative in Class 8-1A, has been assigned to a play-in quarterfinal against Mulberry Grove.

The No. 5 Bombers will face top-ranked Jerseyville Tues., Nov. 29 at 5 pm if they advance.

Class 8-2A: Greenfield-Northwestern and Bunker Hill

Greenfield-Northwestern has been rewarded for consistent dominance with a top Class 8-2A seed at its home venue.

The Tigers have automatically qualified for the regional semifinals and are preparing for either No. 4 White Hall North Greene or No. 5 Madison. Game time is 6 pm Tues., Nov. 29 in Greenfield.

Well. 3 Bunker Hill will close out opening night Mon., Nov. 28 against No. 6 Wood River Lewis & Clark at 7:30 pm The Winner draws No. 2 Hardin Calhoun the next night at the same time.

Class 8-3A: Staunton, Gillespie, Carlinville, Southwestern, North Mac

In Class 8-3A action, Staunton will go to Roxana while Gillespie, Carlinville, Southwestern and North Mac travel to Divernon.

The Terriers are the top overall seed in their regional and will face the winner of the Vandalia/East St. Louis Lincoln quarterfinal Tues., Nov. 29 at 4 p.m

At Auburn Jr. High School, No. 2 Gillespie and No. 7 Carlinville will go head-to-head on Mon., Nov. 29 at 6 pm Other quarterfinal matchups from that evening include No. 4 Auburn vs. No. 5 Girard North Mac at 5 pm and No. 3 Litchfield vs. No. 6 Southwestern at 7 p.m

Hillsboro (bye) is the top overall seed in the Divernon regional and will play either Auburn or North Mac Wed., Dec. 1 at 6 pm The Gillespie/Carlinville and Litchfield/Southwestern winners will follow in the second semifinal at 7 pm

If Hillsboro and Gillespie can avoid the early upsets, the stage would be set for a highly-anticipated rematch. The Dragons and Indians fought for a Sectional title and berth in the state tournament as seventh graders last year, and it was Gillespie coming out on top in an overtime thriller.