IDOL, One Kiss, Freed from Desire: The goal songs of all 32 FIFA World Cup teams

” How are you?Said the manLook at the girl how she kisses her RosaryAsk the sky and sigh with your daily prayerBut it is seen that God does not listen to those in his neighborhood.”

But God listened to Argentina in the 64th minute and the country’s freestyle rapper WOS’s single “Luz Delito” got dwarfed by chants of “Vamos, vamos” from the stands.

The Deathly silence of Pandemic football had Sudden unfamiliar bursts of “goal music” echoing in the Stadiums, trying hard but failing Harder to replace the cries of the passionate fans.

The 32 World Cup teams, too, have picked their “goal songs” – music to be played after every strike. Nine teams – including Uruguay and Croatia – are yet to hear the familiar numbers blast from the stadium systems, while Spain’s players have already heard Raphael’s “Mi Gran Noche” too many times.

Italian singer-songwriter Gala Rizzato’s “Freed from Desire” is the most recurring number – played eight times already for the goals scored by England and Poland. The Swiss, as well, has picked the same song. England still has a fall-back playlist in Dua Lipa’s “One Kiss” and Blur, BTS, Drake, Zombie Nation, too, obviously feature.

Team songs



1. Argentina – “Luz Delito” be WOS

2. Australia – “Down Under” by Men at Work, “On My Mind” by Powderfinger

3. Belgium – “Devil Time” by MC Devil

4. Brazil – “Esquentado O Couro” by Escola De Samba

5. Canada – “30,000 Feet” by Northside Benji, “Going Bad” by Meek Mill featuring Drake

6. Cameroon – “Mbandjoh” by Les Mytheurs

7. Costa Rica – “El Otro Gol” by Ghandi, “Ole Ole” by Los Ajenos

8. Croatia – “Srce Vatreno” by Marko Lasic, “Svijet Voli Pobjednike” by Colonia

9. Denmark – “Re-Sepp-Ten” by VM Holdet (the 1986 Danish World Cup team)

10. Ecuador – “Ecuador, Si Si Puedo” by Damiano

11. England – “Freed from Desire” by Gala, “One Kiss” by Dua Lipa

12. France – “Song 2” by Blur

13. Germany – “When we stand together” by Nickelback

14. Ghana – “Oofeets” by Sarkodie

15. Iran – “Iran1400” by HM

16. Japan – “Syori No Emi Wo Kimi To” by Ukasuka

17. Morocco – “Allez Allez Maroc” by Hamid Bouchank

18. Mexico City – “Son de La Negra” by Mariachi Vargas

19. The Netherlands – “Love Tonight” by Shouse, “Samba De Janeiro” by Bellini

20. Poland – “Balkanica” by Piersi, “Freed From Desire” by Gala

21. Portugal – “A Minha Casinha” by Xutos, “Vamos com Tudo” by David Carreira

22. Qatar – “Al Majmoua” by Hena Maak

23. Saudi Arabia – “Al Saudia” by Rashad Al Majeb

24. Senegal – Not applicable

25. Serbia – “Rasta” by Preko Sveta, “Uzicko Kolo” by Svetozar Lazovic Gongo

26. South Korea – “IDOL” by BTS, “The Shouts of Red” by Trans Fixion

27. Spain: “Mi Gran Noche” by Raphael

28. Switzerland – “Freed From Desire” by Gala

29. Tunisia – “Muhammed” by Adnan Dogru, “Sidi Mansour” by Saber Rabei

30. Uruguay – “Cumbia Pa La Seleccion” by The La Planta

31. United States – “Feel So Good” by Mase

32. Wales – “Kernkraft 400” by Zombie Nation, “This is Wales” by The Barry Horns