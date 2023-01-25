Identifying what Texas football must improve to win 10 games
The Texas Longhorns football program made strides towards building a Championship caliber team in 2022. They still have a long way to go to realize that potential.
Heading into last season, Texas had yet to build a competent Offensive line. They did that and more over the season, with two true freshmen and a redshirt freshman starting along the line.
In addition, the defense lacked the basic fundamental pursuit, assignment Discipline and coverage to stop even Kansas in 2021. Aside from poor edge setting which should be alleviated this year, Pete Kwiatkowski’s defense transformed into one of the better defenses in the Big 12 last season .
Having made those improvements, let’s look at what Texas needs to accomplish to reach 10 wins this upcoming season.
Consistency in the passing game
Starting with the obvious, Quinn Ewers’ play needs to be a certainty for Texas football.
Run blocking
Texas needs to start creating gaping holes for its backs. Pass blocking was excellent for the group last season, but run blocking held Bijan Robinson back at times.
Edge setting
Edge players are supposed to set the edge and contain the running game. It was still an issue for the Texas defense this year.
Make stops when needed
Pete Kwiatkowski is excellent at damage control. He has to find a way to steal possessions late in games. Taking risks in zone defense assignments might confuse opponents’ quarterbacks and cause turnovers.
Staying healthy at receiver
This aspect is out of Texas’ control, but will be a key to winning ten games. Isaiah Neyor and AD Mitchell will help Texas outscore opponents if healthy.
Beat Alabama
Texas might need to beat Alabama to win 10 games. Starting conference play with a loss would damage its bid for 10 wins.
Go all in on the passing game
Sarkisian could stand to utilize empty formation more often for a couple reasons. He has four receivers that could go to the NFL in addition to Ja’Tavion Sanders. On top of that, Ewers would likely thrive in the formation. Texas must find a way to keep its best players on the field.
