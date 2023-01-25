Identifying what Texas football must improve to win 10 games

The Texas Longhorns football program made strides towards building a Championship caliber team in 2022. They still have a long way to go to realize that potential.

Heading into last season, Texas had yet to build a competent Offensive line. They did that and more over the season, with two true freshmen and a redshirt freshman starting along the line.

In addition, the defense lacked the basic fundamental pursuit, assignment Discipline and coverage to stop even Kansas in 2021. Aside from poor edge setting which should be alleviated this year, Pete Kwiatkowski’s defense transformed into one of the better defenses in the Big 12 last season .

Having made those improvements, let’s look at what Texas needs to accomplish to reach 10 wins this upcoming season.