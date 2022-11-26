Ideal conditions for Week 12

Matchups New Orleans Saints 4-7 San Francisco 49er 6 to 4 Sunday, Nov. 27 4:25 pm ET

The 49ers shouldn’t have to worry too much about inclement weather for their Week 12 home matchup against the Saints at Levi’s Stadium.

One of the bonuses of Northern California is the typically fair NFL weather that’ll carry deep into fall and late into the season.

A week after experiencing some minor rain storms during their Week 11 game in Mexico City, the San Francisco 49ers return home to Levi’s Stadium to square off against the 4-7 New Orleans Saints, who make the trip out to the West Coast for a refreshing change (how many times do the Niners go out to the Big Easy?).

Weather can be a bit of a factor at Levi’s Stadium as November begins to turn into December, although it won’t compare to anything experienced in nearly every other open-air venue across much of the country.

However, there shouldn’t be any major weather concerns for San Francisco or its fans looking to set up some fun tailgates ahead of time.

Let’s take a look at the NFL weather for Week 12 at Levi’s Stadium.

NFL weather: 49ers forecast vs. Saints calls for good autumn conditions

No heat waves, extreme humidity, rain squalls or snowstorms to see on the horizon, and it’d be rare to see any of those at Levi’s Stadium this time of year anyway. Especially snow, right?

The NFL weather forecast for the 49ers and Saints game calls for a kickoff temperature of 63 degrees with northwesterly winds of just three miles per hour. Skies will be Mostly cloudy, but there is zero percent chance of rain during the game.

Humidity at kickoff will be 32 percent.

It’s about as ideal a weather forecast for this time of year at Levi’s Stadium, meaning both the Niners and their fans should enjoy the conditions during tailgates and at game time.

San Francisco and New Orleans kick off their Week 12 Matchup on Sunday, Nov. 27 at 4:25 pm ET.