Idaho volleyball state Championship roundup: Madison caps dominating year by finally getting hands back on Class 5A title

The senior class of Kinley Kerbs, Emma Heywood, Addie Grover, Mariah Wilson and Charli Cook had won every Trophy … but the one that really counts heading into this season.

They can now Breathe a collective sigh of relief as the Madison volleyball team is back on top once again. The Bobcats made quick work of Timberline 25-5, 25-21, 25-19 in the Class 5A State Championship game Saturday at Skyline High School in Idaho Falls for their fifth title overall.

“It’s definitely been a goal for these girls, these Seniors especially. They completed the set,” Madison volleyball Coach Meranda Maestas said with a grin. “They’ve been really, really wanting to finally get this championship. I think with every trip to state and every time we didn’t bring home that first place (trophy), they got a little bit more hungry for it.”

