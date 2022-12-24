Idaho State WR Xavier Guillory joins

Former UNLV Offensive lineman Leif Fautanu and former Idaho State wide receiver Xavier Guillory announced their transfers to Arizona State on Friday.

Fautanu is a 6-foot-2, 305-pound center who has two years of eligibility after playing in 30 games for the Rebels.

Guillory is a 6-foot-2 wideout who also has two years of eligibility remaining. In three seasons at Idaho State, the WR accumulated 91 receptions for 1,373 yards and nine touchdowns in 25 games.

He also marks the second Bengal to transfer to ASU after former Idaho State head Coach Charlie Ragle left to become the Assistant head coach, special teams Coordinator and a defensive Assistant on Kenny Dillingham’s staff.

Former Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne announced he is transferring to Arizona State on Monday.

Pyne marks the second QB to transfer to ASU after former BYU and Chandler signal caller Jacob Conover announced his transfer earlier this month.

The 5-foot-11-and-a-half, 198-pound Pyne was a 2020 four-star Recruit and an Elite 11 quarterback in 2019 along with Ohio State’s CJ Stroud and Alabama’s 2021 Heisman Trophy Winner Bryce Young.

Pyne went 8-2 in 10 starts for the Fighting Irish this past season. In 11 games played, he threw for 2,021 yards on 64.6% passing with a 22-6 touchdown to interception ratio. He also added 108 yards and two scores on the ground across 47 carries (4.3 yards per rush).

The first iteration of the Kenny Dillingham era from a player perspective is underway as the Sun Devils continue to receive commitments via the transfer portal.

While ASU is losing several key players to the Portal — which is expected in the modern college football landscape and expedited with a new head Coach — Arizona State is also going to restock and retool with transfers as well.

The transfer portal is open from Dec. 5 Thu Jan. 18.

Incoming Arizona State football transfers in 2023:

WR Xavier Guillory—Idaho State

OL Leif Fautanu — UNLV

DT Sam Benjamin — Idaho State

QB Drew Pyne — Notre Dame

OL Ben Coleman — Cal

OLB Travion Brown — Washington State

EDGE Prince Dorbah — Texas

RB Cameron Skattebo — Sacramento State

OL Aaron Frost — Nevada

WR Melquan Stovall — Nevada/Colorado State

WR Jake Smith — USC/Texas

OLB Tate Romney—BYU

QB Jacob Conover—BYU

RB DeCarlos Brooks—Cal

LS Slater Zellers — Cal

P Josh Carlson—New Mexico State

LB Krew Jackson — Kansas State

DE Tristan Monday—Wisconsin

Follow @AZSports