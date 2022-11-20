Idaho State at Washington: Stream Women’s College Basketball Live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Hec Edmundson Pavilion is set to host the exciting weekend Matchup between Washington and Idaho State on Sunday in Women’s college basketball regular season action. The Huskies enter the game on Sunday looking to extend their three-game winning streak to start the campaign, with wins over Utah Tech, UC Davis and UC Irvine to make it 3-0 for UW. Meanwhile, Idaho State will be looking to snap a two-game losing streak when it visits Washington on Sunday. The Bengals beat Westminster UT to start the regular season but then fell in back-to-back defeats to USC and UCSB last Saturday and Tuesday respectively.

How to Watch Idaho State at Washington in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Nov. 20, 2022

Game Time: 8 pm ET

TV: Pac-12 Washington (IN)

Live stream the Idaho State at Washington game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

In the team’s most recent outing, the Huskies beat UC Irvine 62-60 in a thrilling double-overtime finish. Dalayah Daniels recorded her fifth-ever double-double with 23 points and 14 rebounds in the win.

The game on Sunday between Washington and Idaho State marks the second-ever meeting between the two Women’s basketball programs.

Regional restrictions may apply.