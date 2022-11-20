Idaho State at Washington: Stream Women’s College Basketball Live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Hec Edmundson Pavilion is set to host the exciting weekend Matchup between Washington and Idaho State on Sunday in Women’s college basketball regular season action. The Huskies enter the game on Sunday looking to extend their three-game winning streak to start the campaign, with wins over Utah Tech, UC Davis and UC Irvine to make it 3-0 for UW. Meanwhile, Idaho State will be looking to snap a two-game losing streak when it visits Washington on Sunday. The Bengals beat Westminster UT to start the regular season but then fell in back-to-back defeats to USC and UCSB last Saturday and Tuesday respectively.

.

