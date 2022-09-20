Ida soccer extends perfect start with third-straight shutout

IDA − Ida’s boys soccer team has looked unbeatable at times this year.

The Blue Streaks are off to a perfect 11-0 start and have averaged an incredible 5.1 goals per game through that stretch.

But just as often, it’s the defense that has made the difference, head coach Tim Allen said.

“Everyone has embraced their part of the team,” Allen said. “A lot of times the goals get recognized, but our defense and half backs are in the trenches every game.”

The defense has been getting its due more recently. Ida recorded its third-straight shutout Monday night with a 5-0 win over Blissfield.

Ida had 17 shots in the first half but could not find the back of the net until the 22-minute mark with a goal from Grantham Nelson on a pass from Dustin Holycross.

