Iconic 51-year-old store in the Arts District will shutter due to Pandemic woes

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) – Martin’s Mart in the Las Vegas Arts District will soon close its doors after 51 years, as the latest casualty of Pandemic and post-pandemic woes affecting numerous businesses across the Las Vegas Valley.

According to staff, from higher rent and overhead, worker shortages, and paid parking, to the changing nature of the neighborhood, numerous factors led to the decision to finally close up shop.

“Within the last five years, [The Arts District] is being made more beautiful. We realize we are not beautiful. We are needed. We are faithful. And we are there for the people,” said Judith Judith Schacht, a former president of the non-profit that sits off Main Street. The prices of various goods range from $0.50 to a few dollars, all with a mission to help struggling residents and the homeless afford clothes and basic items.

“We saw this coming, so it wasn’t a surprise. We are not leaving because we have no money. We’re leaving because [of] the people,” she said, indicating that the clientele has slowly moved out of the Arts District in recent years.

The 18 blocks that encompass the Arts District have seen a major real estate boom, during the pandemic, and surrounding areas experienced a surge in development as well as a surge in rent prices. Those changes drove out struggling families and the homeless, who could not afford to pay for the new addition of paid parking for Main Street customers.

According to Schacht and the property manager for the stretch of buildings along Main Street, there has been work done to keep the mission alive, as Rents rose much higher for other Tenants for years. Although there are conflicting accounts of the amount of the current rent increase, both the property manager and Schacht can attest to the surging costs for utilities, a business license, parking and other property and overhead expenses.

The worker shortage seen across the US hit Martin’s Mart with a lack of people willing and able to volunteer for free. The shortage comes as stores along Main Street are now required to be open a certain number of days a week.

“It started to be a sad feeling. You have to change with time. It’s difficult and a little bit uncomfortable. But we’re looking at things, now, that yes, it’s the thing to do, Schacht said.

“After 51 years, we are going to go out with a smile on our face, held high and know that we made a difference,” she said.

The last day will be sometime around October 18. Customers in need are encouraged to stop by, while the store is still open.

