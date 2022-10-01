ICOE Foundation for Education to Host Second Annual Autumn & the Arts Fundraiser | Education

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The Foundation for Education will host its second annual Autumn & the Arts fundraiser to help support its Scholarship program and art initiatives on October 6, 2022and students from around the county are preparing for the event, according to a press release from the Imperial County Office of Education

The Foundation for Education, an auxiliary organization of the Imperial County Office of Education, will be showcasing the many talents of local students through an art exhibit during its Autumn & the Arts Fundraiser. Most of the art pieces exhibited on October 6 will be available for purchase, and 100% of the proceeds from the sale of the artwork will be given to participating student artists in the form of a scholarship. Students from around the county are excited to work on their art pieces. Southwest High School student Arely Garcia was grateful for the opportunity to have an avenue for her art. “Just being able to work on my piece has been a great learning experience. It was my first time with oil pastels,” she shared when submitting her art piece. Brawley High School students are making artistic interpretation paintings on the Salton Sea or Mount Signal. Central High School and Holtville High School student artwork will also be part of the art exhibit.

“The arts are such an important part of education,” stated Dr. Todd Finnell, County Superintendent of Schools and President of the Foundation for Education. “I’ve gained a deeper appreciation for how the arts provide an opportunity to express the emotions, struggles, and interests of each student artist. Hearing them speak about the meaning of their artwork is inspiring, and having an opportunity to share their talents is important to us all.”

The Foundation for Education will also hold a live auction of a few signature items, including an original signed and numbered limited edition print donated by Simón Silva, a well-known artist, author, and speaker, who was born in Mexicali and grew up in Imperial County. “The arts are an important component of everyone’s education, but they need to be taught correctly, understood, and respected. By doing so, we can develop and nurture what’s organically already there. This will give everyone a greater degree of success in the 21st century job market,” said Simon Silva, who is happy to support this event and give back to the community.

This year, the Rainforest Art Project is also contributing a live auction item. The Rainforest Art Project’s artwork is a beautiful mosaic piece created by Cristina Salazar-Saucedo, artist and ASES tutor at Sunflower Elementary School, along with students from her after-school program. Students are participating in design and hands-on mosaic work to create “Sunflower Suns,” dynamic and contemporary works of art.

Proceeds from the sale of these live auction items will help support the Foundation for Education’s Scholarship program, which is providing financial assistance to some of Imperial County’s most vulnerable students, including students enrolled in alternative education schools, special education programs, or Imperial Pathways Charter School , ICOE’s drop-out recovery program for individuals 17 and over. “I am grateful for the Foundation for Education Scholarship for giving us the opportunity to pave our own path and for others to walk the same path. This Scholarship helped me continue with my education at the local community college. In the future, I want to pursue my career in the medical field as a licensed vocational nurse. I would like to thank ICOE’s staff for never giving up on us and giving us the opportunity to move forward with our lives for a better future,” shared Victoria Funez, a 2022 Scholarship recipient and 2022 Imperial Pathways Charter School graduate.

The Foundation for Education has also teamed up with a variety of local businesses that exemplify the importance of art and artisanship. Ceramic Vases created by 8th grade students from Wilson Junior High School will be available for purchase that evening and tied to a Mystery Crate featuring local products that are unique to Imperial Valley.

The culinary arts will also be honored and showcased through the participation of Calexico High School’s culinary arts program, which will create desserts for this event. Calexico Culinary Arts has been at the top in regional and state culinary competitions in the FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America) competitions and has placed second at the national level for 3 consecutive years.

Many thanks to the participating schools, the students and local artists from around the county who submitted artwork for the art exhibit, and a big shout out to the local businesses supporting the Foundation through their donations and sponsorship.

Tickets are $100 and will help support the Foundation for Education’s Scholarship program. If you are interested in Purchasing tickets or would like to Sponsor this event, please visit the Foundation website at foundation.icoe.org/fundraiser