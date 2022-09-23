Iced out! Men’s basketball receives ACC Championship rings Thursday night

In front of a boisterous crowd of 65,632, members of the Virginia Tech men’s basketball program received their 2022 ACC Championship rings Thursday night during the first quarter of the Tech vs. West Virginia football game.

Virginia Tech president Dr. Tim Sands took the Honor of Distributing the Championship rings to seven players – Hunter Cattoor , Justyn Mutts , Darius Maddox , Sean Pedulla , Lynn Kidd , Camden Johnson and Ben Varga – in addition to head coach Mike Young . Cattoor, the ACC Tournament MVP, returned the favor by delivering Sands his Championship ring. Meanwhile, Mutts bestowed Tech director of athletics Whit Babcock with his championship ring.

The memorable night began with Mutts leading the “Stadium Yell” before Enter Sandman.

The ACC Championship ring is as dazzling as the Moments that propelled the Hokies to hoist the Trophy in Brooklyn. Some of those moments were highlighted in the 39-second video that was created to reveal the Championship ring.

The Hokies recently finalized their 2022-23 schedule. Be a part of the thrilling action as they aim to defend their crown. Season tickets are available for Tech’s upcoming 2022-23 campaign in both full and conference-only packages. Only want to attend the Hokies’ 10 ACC home games? Lock in season tickets for a reduced price of just $22 per game and enjoy all of the same benefits that come with a full season ticket package.

Want to win free ACC-only season tickets? Enter our sweepstakes and let us know which home conference matchups you’re most excited about for your chance to win.



Gallery: (9-22-2022) MBB: 2022 ACC Champions Ring

Tech opens its 2022-23 slate on Monday, Nov. 7 against Delaware State inside Cassell Coliseum.