Ice Hockey: Middletown North erases 2-goal deficit, hands No. 11 Randolph first loss

Matthew Turrisi scored the game-winning goal with 7:46 left in the third period to help Middletown North complete a comeback in a 4-3 win over Randolph, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20 in the Ice Vault Holiday Classic in Wayne.

Randolph (3-1-1) led, 3-1 in the second period after a pair of goals from Jase Zangara and Daniel Sharkey. But Middletown North began the comeback late in the second period, when Thomas Barron scored with under two minutes to go to slash the deficit to one.

Ryan Cook buried the game-tying goal 1:39 into the third period for Middletown North (1-3), which notched its first win of the season after losses to Middletown South, No. 9 Westfield, and No. 4 Northern Highlands. Cook finished with a goal and an assist, while Jack Turner and Drew Scalice each dished out two assists in the win.

Luke Chrzan made 28 saves for Middletown North.

The NJ High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.

Thank you for relying on us to provide the Journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.