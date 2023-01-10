IB Nation Sports Talk: What’s Notre Dame Football’s Ceiling And Floor With Sam Hartman?

Notre Dame will add one of the most experienced quarterbacks in all of college football to its offense in 2023 in Sam Hartman. They return an experienced and improving Offensive line, a stable of excellent running backs and an improving group of wide receivers on offense as well as a ton of experience defensively. Irish Breakdown discusses what it could all mean for the Irish next season.

We also discuss Monday’s announcement that former Notre Dame All-American linebacker Michael Stonebreaker will join the likes of Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush in the College Football Hall of Fame.

We have plenty more topics in Rapid Fire. See below for the rundown.

Rapid Fire Topics:

Safety DJ Brown has announced he will return to Notre Dame for his sixth season of eligibility. We discuss his impact.

has announced he will return to Notre Dame for his sixth season of eligibility. We discuss his impact. How much more confident are we now compared to a year ago that Notre Dame football is closer to winning a national championship.

Thoughts on the College Football National Championship being played on Mondays

How the CFP Championship Compares to the Super Bowl

Thoughts on the Georgia vs TCU national Championship game Matchup

A listener asks about ND men’s basketball Coach Mike Brey ‘s future

‘s future Sean’s thoughts on the Irish Women’s basketball team losing to North Carolina

The Houston Texans beat the Indianapolis Colts, which gave the Chicago Bears the No. 1 pick in this year’s NFL Draft. Did Texans head coach Notches Smith know he was getting fired before the game when a tie would have locked up the No. 1 pick for Houston?

know he was getting fired before the game when a tie would have locked up the No. 1 pick for Houston? Thoughts on the Detroit Lions beating the Green Bay Packers to end Aaron Rodgers‘hopes for a playoff bid

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Scroll to Continue Read More Notre Dame Women’s Basketball Falls Three Spots To No. 7 In AP Poll Jan 9, 2023 1:20 PM EST Adon Shuler Puts Together Rock Solid Week At All-American Bowl Jan 9, 2023 11:23 AM EST Breaking Down What Thomas Harper Brings To The Notre Dame Defense Jan 9, 2023 7:00 AM EST

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board – Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board – Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

Ranking The 2022 Signees – Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees – Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @SeanStires

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter