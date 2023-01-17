IB Nation Sports Talk: The Notre Dame Football Assistant Coach Draft

Which Notre Dame football Assistant Coach would you pick first? Irish Breakdown’s Sean Stires and Vince DeDario draft two teams from the Irish Assistant coaches on Marcus Freeman’s first staff:

Tommy Rees, Harry Hiestand, Gerad Parker, Deland McCullough, Chansi Stuckey, Brian Mason, Al Golden, Al Washington, Mike Mickens, and Chris O’Leary.

They based their selections on performance this season as well as recruiting.

