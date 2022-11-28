Ian Poulter Takes Dig At Perceived Poor Treatment Of LIV Golfers

Ian Poulter has reopened the issue of whether LIV Golf players are being singled out for poor treatment after moving to the Greg Norman-fronted organization.

The 46-year-old responded to a tweet from fellow Englishman David Howell, who was in Brisbane last week competing in the Australian PGA Championship. Howell had replied to a tweet from Australian sports journalist Jim Tucker, who posted an image of two Brothers who were driven three hours to see their Hero Cameron Smith win the tournament.

Howell explained he’d encountered one of the children at the tournament. He wrote: “I was just chatting with Willy and his mate on the range, in fact they filmed my swing for me, nice kid, great to see kids out enjoying the golf. And Willy, if your listening, to be clear, I wasn’t suggesting you leave school at 16, I just happened to say that’s what I did.”

I was just chatting with Willy and his mate on the range, in fact they filmed my swing for me, nice kid, great to see kids out enjoying the golf. And Willy, if your listening, to be clear, I wasn’t suggesting you leave school at 16, I just happened to say that’s what I did, 👍 https://t.co/HXCn3vsWfkNovember 26, 2022 See more

That drew a response from Poulter, who replied: “How awesome is.. These kids can watch their favorite Golfers play on home soil without being shamed, cast aside, dumped out of the TV draw, or disgraced in the Media. None of these kids care what TOURS they play on. They just want to watch them play golf.”

How awesome is.. These kids can watch their favorite Golfers play on home soil without being shamed, cast aside, dumped out of the TV draw, or disgraced in the Media. None of these kids care what TOURS they play on. They just want to watch them play golf..November 26, 2022 See more

Poulter has regularly clashed with the DP World Tour following his move to LIV Golf. After playing in the opening LIV Golf event in London, Poulter and others were fined $100,000 by the Tour. They also faced suspension from the Genesis Scottish Open, Barbasol Championship and Barracuda Championship. That resulted in legal action from Poulter, which saw him permitted to play in the Genesis Scottish Open pending a hearing set for February to determine the Futures of LIV Golf players on the Tour.

What Is LIV Golf?

The controversy didn’t end there, though. After August’s D+D Real Czech Masters in Prague, Poulter accused the DP World Tour of withholding footage of his performance. Then, before September’s BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, LIV Golf players were excluded from the Wednesday Pro-Am and asked not to wear LIV Golf apparel at the tournament. The players were also informed that they would not be in TV Featured groups.

With the hearing edging closer, it shouldn’t be too many months before Poulter and other LIV Golf players have clarity over their status on the DP World Tour. However, for now, Poulter is clearly still upset at the perceived unfair treatment LIV Golf players receive compared to others taking part in DP World Tour events.

For all the best golf deals visit Golf Monthly’s Cyber ​​Monday golf deals LIVE blog.