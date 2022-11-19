Ian McGrorty’s OT goal hands Hershey 3A boys soccer state title win over Springfield Township

(THIS STORY WILL BE UPDATED WITH PHOTOS FROM THE GAME)

MECHANICSBURG – Hershey took every shot that Springfield Township had, then finally got one of its own.

The Trojans won the PIAA Class 3A boys soccer Championship 1-0 in double-overtime against the Spartans on Friday night on a goal by Ian McGrorty in the 109th minute.

The ball had mostly been in Springfield Twp.’s possession during the second extra period. But after a Spartan possession was cleared, McGrorty received the ball at midfield. They passed to Niklas Budde, who dribbled downfield and then passed to the forwards on the right side.

Meanwhile, McGrorty continued his run without the ball to the box, so when a shot came from the other side, he was ready on the left side of the net to put the ball in behind the goalie.

“I’m going to be honest, not much was going through my mind,” said McGrorty, a senior. “I needed to finish it. The state title was riding on it.”

The goal was not the only opportunity the Trojans (22-3) had, but their Offensive opportunities were few relative to the Spartans (21-4).

“The break we needed was what we got, a three-on-three break,” Hershey head Coach Andrew Maya said.

The first half was scoreless but not quite a defensive stalemate. Most of the scoring opportunities favored the Spartans.

Nick Hanushchak had a curving shot off his right foot in open play, and later had a 20-yard free kick, both of which were stopped by Hershey goalie Hannes Budde. In between, Riley Martin took a 35-yard free kick, but it was also corralled by the Hershey netminder.

The second half had more end-to-end action, even without goals. Twelve minutes into the period, Peter Schmidt had a shot that forced Hannes Budde to dive to make the save. Two minutes later, Jake Moyer had the first dangerous scoring chance for Hershey with a header, but Julian Casabon-Aznar stopped it.

Ben Hubley almost ended the game for the Tigers in the opening minute of overtime. His shot was high but lower than the crossbar. Hannes Budde was able to reach up to make the catch.

Midway through the overtime, Hubley set up Riley Martin for a shot, but Hannes Budde was able to make the stop on the low roller.

Springfield Twp.’s last best chance to get on the scoreboard was with six minutes left in the first overtime, when a corner led to a sharp header, but it was wide of the top right corner of the net.

“We defended,” Maya said. “It was ugly. We knew we wanted it ugly.”

The defensive Mindset was prevalent throughout the Trojan’s run to the District 3 and PIAA titles, though especially in the last two games. Hershey approached its 2-0 win over Cathedral Prep in Wednesday’s semifinal the same way.

“We had the same game plan,” Maya said. “Keep it ugly, keep it out of the net. Then, we got the break we needed to.”

Hershey finished with five shots on goal and four corners. Hannes Budde made nine saves.

Springfield Twp. had nine shots on goal and seven corners. Casabon-Aznar made four saves.

Hershey 1, Springfield Twp. 0 (2 OT)

Hershey 0 0 0 1 – 1 Springfield Twp. 0 0 0 0 – 0

Scoring P- Ian McGrorty, 108:17

shots: H-5; ST-9. Corners: H-4; ST-7. Saves: H (Hannes Budde)-9; ST (Julian Casabon-Aznar)-4.