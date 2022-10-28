Ian Jackson, the nation’s No. 2 basketball prospect, visited Oregon Ducks last weekend

The Oregon Ducks hosted a huge collection of visitors last weekend for its top-10 football win over UCLA.

And while football was obviously the event of the day, the basketball program quietly made headlines.

Over the weekend, Cardinal Hayes High School (New York) five-star prospect Ian Jackson, the nation’s No. 2 overall prospect in 2024 and the “next big-time New York guard,” was in Eugene on a visit:

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button