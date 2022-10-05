Ian Jackson moves up official visit to Chapel Hill

Apr 1, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head Coach Hubert Davis takes video of his son Micah Davis during a practice session before the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament Final Four semifinals at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

There’s been a little change of plans regarding five-star guard Ian Jackson’s upcoming official visit to the UNC basketball program.

Originally, five-star guard Ian Jackson was set to visit the UNC basketball program on November 11.

However, that plan has changed a little bit.

Official visits for Class of 24 @HayesHoopsCHSAA and @wizkidsaau star Ian Jackson @22_captainjack @OregonMBB is October 21st @UNC_Basketball is October 28th @LSUBasketball November 5th. They will also visit @KentuckyMBB https://t.co/uyyhkxg65i — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) October 3, 2022

The No. 2 overall rated prospect in the Class of 2024 (according to 247Sports Composite) has moved his official visit date up to October 28. Jackson is also scheduled to visit Oregon on October 21, will follow up his visit to Chapel Hill with a trip to LSU on November 5, and will also make a trip to Kentucky as well.

Last week, Hubert Davis and Assistant Coach Jeff Lebo made a trip to the Bronx to see Jackson participate in an open gym. Shortly after, Jackson made it known that he’ll be visiting Chapel Hill on his recruitment tour.

Although the plan changed a bit, it’s good to see that Jackson will still be making a visit to the UNC basketball program. Davis and his staff will still have their opportunity to show Jackson all the exciting possibilities that await him in Chapel Hill.

